Will Julian Nagelsmann ever get a job? PSG negotiations break down as club turn attention to other candidates

Julian Nagelsmann's potential Paris Saint-Germain appointment has fallen through, with the French giants now considering ex-midfielder Thiago Motta.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann and PSG are reported to have failed to reach an agreement on key details of a potential deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. The German manager was also on Tottenham's list before they appointed Ange Postecoglou but, again, he failed to reach an agreement with the club, leaving him as perhaps the most high-profile manager on the market.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG sacked Christophe Galtier after a poor season in which they won Ligue 1 but were eliminated from the Champions League by Nagelsmann's Bayern in the round of 16. Another report from Matteo Moretto has claimed that PSG are already in contact with Motta, who is currently managing Bologna in Serie A, and played for the club between 2012 and 2018.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The French behemoths are attempting to appoint a new manager but they also need to deal with the saga surrounding star player Kylian Mbappe's future amid links with Real Madrid, as he has informed the club he does not intend to stay beyond the expiration of his contract next summer.

WHAT NEXT? PSG kick off their pre-season campaign on July 25, with a clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.