Al-Ittihad Jeddah’s board held an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss Portuguese head coach Sérgio Conceição’s future.

Saudi daily Al-Yaum, quoting a source close to the club, says the board has reaffirmed its confidence in the Portuguese coach and will retain him until the end of the season.

The move comes despite the team’s ninth loss in the Roshen League, a 3–4 defeat to Neom on Wednesday at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in a rescheduled match from round 29.

That loss came just days before the “Tigers’” AFC Champions League campaign is set to begin; they are scheduled to face UAE side Al-Wahda in the round of 16 next Tuesday.

The move comes on the heels of Wednesday’s league clash with Al Wahda and underlines the club’s commitment to stability as it prepares for the continental campaign.

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According to the report, Conceição is currently addressing the technical flaws that have surfaced, and his performance will be subject to a full review at season’s end to decide on his continued tenure.

Next, Al-Ittihad will take on Al-Wehda in the AFC Champions League at Al-Inmaa Stadium.