ISL 2021-22: Manolo Diaz - 'East Bengal squad is the best'

East Bengal coach Manolo Diaz is upbeat about his first season in the Indian Super League as they face Jamshedpur on Sunday.

The former Real Madrid B team tactician looks forward to the team performing much better under his tutelage than the ninth place finish last season.

What was said?

Asked about last season's poor performance, Diaz replied, "We don't know what happened in general last season. This season, it's a new team with a new coach, and we are confident of improving the level from the last season.

"It's a very good experience working in the Indian Super League. We trained in Spain in all categories and we are excited about this season."

Kolkata derby can wait

East Bengal are set to take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby in their very next fixture. However, Diaz has stressed that his primary focus remains the game against Jamshedpur.

"Our focus now is on the first match, not the derby. The first match is very important for our confidence. The derby history is what it is and we are ready to play against ATK Mohun Bagan.

"We expect a similar game from them (Jamshedpur) as most of the players have continued from last season. We know what we must do and we will do our best," he remarked.

How will East Bengal play?

"We have done 35 sessions and we have observed the different skills of the players. We can play in different ways with the squad we have and we can look for different solutions in our games," he said.

Particularly in response to his expectations from Daniel Chima and the rest of the squad, Diaz continued, "He (Chima) is a good player and we know that he can help us in scoring. But Chima needs the team.

"For us, our squad is the best. We want to improve their level in all skills."