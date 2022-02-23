How have the Indian national team performed against African opponents?

Ritabrata Banerjee
The Indian men's team have played 11 times against a CAF member association...

The last time the Indian men's national team faced a non-Asian opponent was in June 2018, when they met Kenya at the 2018 Intercontinental Cup.

India and Kenya met each other twice in the tournament and India won 3-0 and 2-0. The Blue Tigers have faced a team from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on 11 occasions in the past out of which they won five times, drew twice and lost four times.

It has to be noted, though, that the CAF member nations who have visited India in the last two decades have mostly sent their second-string sides. At the 2012 Nehru Cup, the Cameroonian side that visited India was the 'B' team of the main national team as none of the first-choice players came.

India Intercontinental Cup 2018

The very first time they played against an African nation was back in 1960. The Blue Tigers played against Tunisia and held them to a 2-2 draw.

India also took part in the first and the only edition of the Afro-Asian Games in 2003 which was held in Hyderabad India. They played against Rwanda in the group stage which they won 3-1 and then beat Zimbabwe 5-3 in the semifinal. They eventually lost to Uzbekistan 1-0 in the final. These two matches, though, are not considered in the list of official games as the tournament was not recognised by FIFA.

Let us take a look at all of India's results against African nations below.

How have Indian men's team performed against African countries?

Date

Match

Competition

Result

21/8/1960

Tunisia 2-2 India

International friendly

D

12/8/1982

Ghana 1-0 India

1982 Merdeka

L

31/1/1985

Morocco 1-0 India

1985 Nehru Cup

L

24/1/1993

Cameroon 2-2 India

1993 Nehru Cup

D

15/9/2010

India 2-0 Namibia

International friendly

W

29/11/2011

India 0-5 Zambia

International friendly

L

31/8/2012

India 0-1 Cameroon

2012 Nehru Cup

L

2/9/2012

India (2-2) 5-4 Cameroon

2012 Nehru Cup

W

19/8/2017

India 2-1 Mauritius

2017 Tri-Nation Series

W

4/6/2018

India 3-0 Kenya

2018 Intercontinental Cup

W

10/6/2018

India 2-0 Kenya

2018 Intercontinental Cup

W

Total

5W, 2D, 4L