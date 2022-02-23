How have the Indian national team performed against African opponents?
The last time the Indian men's national team faced a non-Asian opponent was in June 2018, when they met Kenya at the 2018 Intercontinental Cup.
India and Kenya met each other twice in the tournament and India won 3-0 and 2-0. The Blue Tigers have faced a team from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on 11 occasions in the past out of which they won five times, drew twice and lost four times.
It has to be noted, though, that the CAF member nations who have visited India in the last two decades have mostly sent their second-string sides. At the 2012 Nehru Cup, the Cameroonian side that visited India was the 'B' team of the main national team as none of the first-choice players came.
The very first time they played against an African nation was back in 1960. The Blue Tigers played against Tunisia and held them to a 2-2 draw.
India also took part in the first and the only edition of the Afro-Asian Games in 2003 which was held in Hyderabad India. They played against Rwanda in the group stage which they won 3-1 and then beat Zimbabwe 5-3 in the semifinal. They eventually lost to Uzbekistan 1-0 in the final. These two matches, though, are not considered in the list of official games as the tournament was not recognised by FIFA.
Let us take a look at all of India's results against African nations below.
How have Indian men's team performed against African countries?
Date
Match
Competition
Result
21/8/1960
Tunisia 2-2 India
International friendly
D
12/8/1982
Ghana 1-0 India
1982 Merdeka
L
31/1/1985
Morocco 1-0 India
1985 Nehru Cup
L
24/1/1993
Cameroon 2-2 India
1993 Nehru Cup
D
15/9/2010
India 2-0 Namibia
International friendly
W
29/11/2011
India 0-5 Zambia
International friendly
L
31/8/2012
India 0-1 Cameroon
2012 Nehru Cup
L
2/9/2012
India (2-2) 5-4 Cameroon
2012 Nehru Cup
W
19/8/2017
India 2-1 Mauritius
2017 Tri-Nation Series
W
4/6/2018
India 3-0 Kenya
2018 Intercontinental Cup
W
10/6/2018
India 2-0 Kenya
2018 Intercontinental Cup
W
Total
5W, 2D, 4L