How have the Indian national team performed against African opponents?

The last time the Indian men's national team faced a non-Asian opponent was in June 2018, when they met Kenya at the 2018 Intercontinental Cup.

India and Kenya met each other twice in the tournament and India won 3-0 and 2-0. The Blue Tigers have faced a team from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on 11 occasions in the past out of which they won five times, drew twice and lost four times.

It has to be noted, though, that the CAF member nations who have visited India in the last two decades have mostly sent their second-string sides. At the 2012 Nehru Cup, the Cameroonian side that visited India was the 'B' team of the main national team as none of the first-choice players came.

The very first time they played against an African nation was back in 1960. The Blue Tigers played against Tunisia and held them to a 2-2 draw.

India also took part in the first and the only edition of the Afro-Asian Games in 2003 which was held in Hyderabad India. They played against Rwanda in the group stage which they won 3-1 and then beat Zimbabwe 5-3 in the semifinal. They eventually lost to Uzbekistan 1-0 in the final. These two matches, though, are not considered in the list of official games as the tournament was not recognised by FIFA.

Let us take a look at all of India's results against African nations below.

How have Indian men's team performed against African countries?