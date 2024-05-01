PSG player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: Kylian Mbappe kept pretty quiet in Champions League semi-final as Jadon Sancho gives Nuno Mendes nightmares while Ousmane Dembele's disastrous finishing proves costly

Luis Enrique's side were made to rue missed opportunities at Signal Iduna Park as they slipped to defeat in Germany

Kylian Mbappe was kept quiet while a wide forward on the opposition dominated proceedings as Paris Saint-Germain were left to rue missed chances in their 1-0 first-leg loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-final.

Jadon Sancho, enjoying his finest game since re-joining Dortmund on loan in January, wowed on the wing for the hosts, overshadowing Mbappe, who was all-but marked out of the game, and the Parisians will now have to overturn an aggregate deficit if they are to keep up their hopes of lifting a first European Cup before their all-time top scorer departs this summer.

Dortmund took the lead after 35 minutes, as Niklas Fullkrug darted in behind the Parisian defence, corralled a lofted pass and fired past a sprawling Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG created more after the break, and peppered Gregor Kobel's goal early in the second half, as. Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi both hit the inside of the post, before Fabian Ruiz nodded wide with the goal gaping. Ousmane Dembele was also responsible for a couple of misses of his own, twice failing to find the net from inside the box.

Dortmund, too, had their chances, with Julian Brandt and Fullkrug both squandering opportunities - the excellent Sancho serving as their point of inspiration throughout. Still, neither side found another goal, and the Parisians find themselves in a hole ahead of what seems set to be an enticing second leg.

GOAL rates PSG's players from Signal Iduna Park...