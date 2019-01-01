India Women's National Team: Pyari Xaxa strikes to down Hong Kong 1-0

After the seven-goal thriller on Monday, Maymol Rocky's side churned out a hard-fought victory...

Hong Kong fell to consecutive defeats at the hands of the Indian national women's team inside three days after a 1-0 result in favour of the visitors at Hong Kong on Wednesday.



Second half substitute Pyari Xaxa (68') made the difference on the night as the 21-year-old made case for a starting spot in the upcoming games.



Head coach Maymol Rocky decided to go with an unchanged lineup after her team's boisterous 5-2 victory on Monday.



However, Hong Kong seemed to have learnt from their mistakes as the defence shored up leaps and bounds from the other night. Ratanbala Devi's set-piece from outside the box was well dealt with in the 17th minute.

Hong Kong goalkeeper Yuen Ki NG was on top form in the match, as she gave a good account of herself, making as many as six saves in the second half.

The ineffective Anju Tamang gave way for Odisha-born Xaxa at the start of the second half. Her introduction also provided the first real chance of the game in the 51st minute.Xaxa, who turns out for Rising Student Club triggered Indumathi Kathiresan but the midfielder only managed to hit the upright.Amends were made some time later when Xaxa herself stood to the task, finding the back of the net from Sanju Yadav's pinpoint pass.But, the forward had to be subbed off herself as she limped off with an injury, with Sandhiya Ranganathan replacing her late in the game.India will have to deal with this injury headache as they now fly to Indonesia for a similar two-game tour starting 27 January.Aditi Chauhan (C) (GK); Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Dalima Chhibber, Jabamani Tudu; Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Indumathi Kathiresan; Ratanbala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Anju Tamang.