Arsenal Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Why Declan Rice - not Bukayo Saka or William Saliba - deserves Gunners award

The England international has led these rankings for most of the season, and thoroughly deserves to win the prize

Arsenal pushed Manchester City hard in the Premier League title race last season, before Pep Guardiola's side's superior resources and elite mentality allowed them to pull away and eventually secure a famous treble. This time around, the Gunners have done the same again, with Mikel Arteta's side still in with a shot of ending their trophy drought going into the final day.

To keep pace with Guardiola's charges, Arsenal have had to get even better this season, with their recent victory over Manchester United making sure they have now improved their previous seasons' points tally in each of Arteta's full campaigns at the helm. As well as getting stronger as a collective, the players have also undergone a process of rapid, individual development.

And over the last few months, GOAL has been tracking all of the runners and riders for Arsenal's Player of the Season award. Now, it's finally time to assess who most deserves to receive the prestigious honour at the end of the campaign - and it's very tight at the top...

Previous update: February 20, 2024.