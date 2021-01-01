India set to play remaining World Cup qualifiers in Qatar in June

All participating nations in India's group have agreed to play the rest of the matches of the World Cup qualifiers in a centralised venue...

India are set to play their rest of the World Cup qualifying matches at a centralised venue in Qatar in June, Goal can confirm.

All participating teams in India's group have accepted the proposal of a centralised venue. It must be noted that teams from almost every group in AFC's World Cup qualifiers are looking to complete the games at centralised venues due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Previously in November, in an online meeting of AFC's Competitions Committee, chaired by Tran Quoc Tuan, it was decided that all the second round Asian Qualifiers should be completed by June 15, 2021, and AFC (Asian Football Confederation) remains committed to the deadline.

Initially, AFC had chalked out a schedule to hold the remaining matches in October and November but they had to postpone due to the difficulties caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Matches involving 40 teams in eight groups were set to be held in March and June but they will mostly likely be held in June at centralised venues. No World Cup qualifier has been held in Asia since November 2019.

It will also mean that from September, the third round of World Cup qualifiers and the next round of Asian Cup qualifiers can be scheduled.

While India's group will be based in Qatar, other groups will be based at venues yet to be confirmed. However, UAE have already announced that matches in their group, which also includes Malaysia and Indonesia, will be held in June.

Meanwhile, Iran who are in Group C, have formally submitted their intention to host all their group games. Cambodia, Bahrain, Iraq and Hong Kong are all part of Iran's group.

It must be noted that before entering Qatar, Indian players and staff will need to get a negative Covid-19 certificate. However, on arrival in Qatar, the contingent will have to undergo another Covid-19 test and be in quarantine till the result is declared negative, which usually happens within 24 hours.

India are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. Qatar top the table with 13 points while Oman are hot on their heels with 12. India are virtually out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach of the Blue Tigers. That will book them a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

India lost narrowly to Oman at home before holding Asian champions Qatar to a goalless draw. The inspiring result was followed by two more draws and a loss against Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Oman respectively.

Eight group winners and four best runners-up will progress to the continent's 12-team final qualifying stage for the 2022 World Cup.