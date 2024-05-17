Man Utd Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Alejandro Garnacho takes top spot amid competition from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo

The Red Devils cannot wait for this traumatic season to come to an end but at least there have been some positive notes

Whichever way you look at it, this has been a terrible season for Manchester United. After finishing third and winning the Carabao Cup last year, there was hope that Erik ten Hag's side would kick on and make more progress. Instead, the team has taken many steps backwards.

United are on course for their lowest-ever Premier League finish, while they have conceded more goals in all competitions than in any campaign since 1976-77. They have a negative goal difference and have lost more matches than in any previous Premier League season. The team finished bottom of their Champions League group and may well miss out on European football altogether despite having been in the fight for a top-four finish for much of the campaign.

GOAL has rated every Manchester United player's performance throughout the season, and the results do not make for positive reading for most of the squad...

Previous update: February 15, 2024.