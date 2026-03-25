How to watch WrestleMania 42: Date, timings, match card and storylines

The neon lights of the Strip fade into the background as the world’s attention shifts to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This is where legacies are etched in gold and where the 'Showcase of the Immortals' returns for a historic back-to-back residency in the Silver State.

We find ourselves in a WWE landscape that has been completely reshaped. The desert heat is nothing compared to the rivalries reaching their boiling point. Across two massive nights on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, the hierarchy of professional wrestling will be decided under the gleaming roof of the 'Death Star'.

WrestleMania has continued to blossom and grow over the years, and it remains WWE's flagship pay-per-view (PPV) and livestreaming event. It’s been dubbed the Super Bowl of sports entertainment. As well as being the company's first PPV produced, WrestleMania was also WWE's first major event available via livestreaming, when the company launched the WWE Network in 2014. Along with Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank, it is one of WWE’s five biggest events of the year, referred to as the ‘Big Five’.

Let GOAL show you all the vital information you need to know ahead of WrestleMania 42, including how to watch or stream all the thrilling action and which wrestling stars are set to strut their stuff in the Vegas spotlight.

When is WrestleMania 42?

WrestleMania 42 takes place over two nights, Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19. It airs as follows around the globe (times are approx):

Country Show starts 🇺🇸 United States 7 pm ET (Saturday & Sunday) 🇬🇧 United Kingdom Midnight BST (Sunday & Monday) 🇦🇺 Australia 10 am AEST (Sunday & Monday) 🇮🇳 India 4:30 am IST (Sunday & Monday) 🇯🇵 Japan 8 am JST (Sunday & Monday) 🇲🇽 Mexico 5 pm CST (Saturday & Sunday)

Where is WrestleMania 42 taking place?

Getty Images

Allegiant Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Paradise, Nevada (which is adjacent to Las Vegas). At $1.9 billion, it is the fourth-most expensive stadium in the world. Opened in 2020, it is the home field of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' (UNLV) college football side, the Rebels. As well as hosting Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, it has also staged the NCAA Las Vegas Bowl every year since 2021.

Aside from American football, the Allegiant Stadium regularly hosts soccer matches. It has staged games from the Copa America 2024 and will be the venue for group matches for the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 this summer. Huge global music stars are performing at the Allegiant in the coming months, too, including Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and The Weeknd.

🇺🇸 How to watch and stream WrestleMania 42 in the US

In the United States, you can watch all the WrestleMania 42 action live by tuning into ESPN, which is home to every WWE Premium Live Event. Even if you can't tune in during the live broadcast, next-day streaming will be available, so you won't have to miss a second of the action.

WrestleMania will stream as part of the ESPN DTC service's Unlimited plan, requiring either a $29.99 monthly subscription or a subscription to a package that includes ESPN Unlimited through a participating TV service provider, such as Fubo.

FuboTV is a top-quality streaming service that has ESPN in all its packages, so it offers access to the Royal Rumble and a whole world of sports. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans start from $84.99/month with a free 7-day trial available to new subscribers across all of its plans. The streaming service is a no-brainer for wrestling and general sports fans.

🌏 How to watch and stream WrestleMania 42 worldwide

Wrestling fans around the world, including in the UK, can watch WWE WrestleMania 42 and all WWE shows on Netflix via livestream. The global streaming platform began a 10-year rights deal with WWE at the start of 2025.

Country Basic Plan Standard Plan Premium Plan 🇬🇧 United Kingdom £5.99 £12.99 £18.99 🇦🇺 Australia $7.99 AUD $18.99 AUD $25.99 AUD 🇮🇳 India 199 INR 499 INR 649 INR 🇯🇵 Japan ¥890 ¥1,590 ¥2,290 🇲🇽 Mexico $119 MXN $249 MXN $329 MXN 🇨🇦 Canada $7.99 CAD $18.99 CAD $23.99 CAD

🛜 Watch WrestleMania 42 from anywhere with a VPN

If WrestleMania 42 isn't available to watch live in your area, or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can also check out our detailed VPN guide for other options.

🎟️ How to get WrestleMania 42 tickets

Demand is high, but tickets are still available for both days of WWE WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19 at the Allegiant Stadium, with prices currently ranging from $540-3200 for a 2-day combo ticket, $160-940 for a Saturday-only pass, and $200-1200 for a Sunday-only pass on StubHub.

WrestleMania 42 match card

Date Match Participants Sat, April 18 TBC TBC Sun, April 19 TBC TBC

Match storylines

CM Punk vs Roman Reigns (WWE Heavyweight Championship)

WWE

CM Punk is set to go head-to-head against Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Reigns outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the 2026 Royal Rumble and earn the opportunity to headline The Showcase of the Immortals against whichever World Champion he wished to challenge.

Two nights later on Raw, The OTC was confronted by Punk, which resulted in an intense war of words. The rivals traded shocking insults on several topics, including the quality of their historic World Title reigns, Punk's involvement in bringing The Shield to the main roster, and Punk claiming that Reigns followed his example.

Reigns fired back by declaring that Punk was an example of what not to do and said that the only reason Punk is back in WWE is that he allowed it.

Reigns also took issue with Punk leaving WWE and disparaging the company more than a decade ago, as well as Punk's actions following their brief alliance at Survivor Series: WarGames, while Punk called out Reigns for his recent comments on "The Pat McAfee Show" and for being a "part-timer."

The shocking standoff concluded with Reigns telling Punk that he has always hated him and that he would challenge him on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan (Women's World Championship)

WWE

Liv Morgan will challenge Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a highly personal showdown at WrestleMania. Morgan outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the 2026 Royal Rumble Match and earn the right to challenge the Women's Champion of her choosing at The Showcase of the Immortals.

On The Road to WrestleMania, Morgan engaged in volatile encounters with Vaquer and WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill. But once Stephanie interrupted Liv's interview and struck a nerve by claiming Morgan hadn't earned her position, the Royal Rumble winner knew who she wanted to face.

Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton (Undisputed WWE Championship)

WWE

One of the most dangerous Superstars in WWE history, WWE's Apex Predator is a 14-time World Champion, a Grand Slam Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a Money in the Bank winner. His storied career is that of a legend, an ironic point considering that part of his reputation was built as The Legend Killer. Orton earned the right to challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion by winning the Elimination Chamber, outlasting Rhodes, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans. In that match, however, the American Nightmare was eliminated thanks to outside interference from then titleholder McIntyre.

It was not the first time McIntyre had interfered to cost Rhodes an opportunity at a title rematch. After Jacob Fatu caused a disruption that helped Drew end Rhodes' second Undisputed WWE Title reign in a Three Stages of Hell Match on SmackDown, McIntyre also illegally eliminated Rhodes from the Royal Rumble Match.

After the Chamber chaos, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a title rematch on SmackDown, and Rhodes defeated McIntyre to reclaim the gold and solidify a title match against Orton at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley (WWE Women's Championship)

WWE

A storm is coming to The Showcase of the Immortals when WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill battles Rhea Ripley in a highly anticipated title fight at WrestleMania. After becoming the 2025 Queen of the Ring by defeating Asuka in the tournament final at Night of Champions 2025, the dangerous Cargill captured the title from Tiffany Stranton on the Nov. 1, 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

The dominant Superstar has not suffered a loss in one-on-one action in seven months, and she boasts a unique arsenal that allows her to obliterate opponents in mere minutes. Cargill, however, has never competed in the same match as Ripley, who earned this title bout by defeating Alexa Bliss, Kiana James, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tiffany Stratton in an Elimination Chamber Match.

AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch (Intercontinental Championship)

WWE

With animosity at a fever pitch, Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee and Becky Lynch are about to take their longstanding rivalry to The Grandest Stage of Them All in a can't-miss clash for the title. Lee returned to WWE for the first time in more than a decade to join CM Punk in a Mixed Tag Team Match against Lynch and Seth Rollins, which ended with Lee forcing Lynch to tap out at Wrestlepalooza.

Lee repeated the feat by submitting Lynch to win a WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2025. Then, in a clash for the Women's Intercontinental Title at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, Lee captured a championship for the first time in more than 11 years by forcing Lynch to tap out to the Black Widow for the third time in as many matches.

Weeks later, on the March 16 episode of Raw, Lee overcame her good friend Bayley to successfully defend the title, only to suffer a brutal post-match attack from Lynch. One week later, The Man made it clear that she is targeting Lee on a quest to reclaim the gold. In response, Lee challenged Lynch to a Women’s Intercontinental Championship rematch at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar (Singles match)

WWE

Brock Lesnar may have finally met his match. The Beast dared the WWE Superstars to answer his Open Challenge for WrestleMania 42, and Oba Femi brazenly took the call. The Ruler strolled to the ring before dropping Lesnar with a shocking Fall from Grace that could be felt throughout the WWE Universe. Femi then placed his foot onto the fallen Beast, conjuring an image rarely seen of Lesnar.

The former NXT Champion has posted an undefeated singles record while mowing down everyone in his path since arriving in December. At WrestleMania 42, he faces his toughest test in The Beast, who eliminated Femi from this year's Royal Rumble Match and has gained a well-earned reputation for destroying his opponents. In what is sure to be an epic collision, what will happen when these behemoths clash?