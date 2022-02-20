Manchester United face a tricky fixture away from home as they are set to go up against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday. They head into this match at the back of a crucial 2-0 win over Brighton and Ralph Rangnick's men would like to get another victory to further fuel their top-four ambition.

They have 43 points from 25 matches and are currently in the fourth spot. But Arsenal and Tottenham are hot on their heels and since both the London teams won their respective games on Saturday, the pressure is now on Cristiano Ronaldo and co. to deliver.

The Portuguese international once again found his scoring boots against Brighton and will hope to contribute once again to the cause against Marcelo Bielsa's men. Leeds have lost two of their last three matches and sit on the 15th spot with 23 points from n equal number of matches. The Whites will be hoping to pick up at least a point from the match if not three, to push for a midtable spot.

Here's how to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Leeds United vs Manchester United start?

Game Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Saturday, February 19 Time 7:30 pm IST

How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channels (English) Online Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Leeds United vs Manchester United: Team news & key stats

Edinson Cavani and Tom Heaton will not be available For Manchester United. But they will be boosted by the return of Raphael Varane, Nemanja Matic, and Eric Baily.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Sam Greenwood, and Liam Cooper are set to miss the game for Leeds. Stuart Dallas remains doubtful. But former United player Daniel James and Junior Fipro will return to the fray.

Key Stats: