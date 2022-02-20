How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League from India?
Manchester United face a tricky fixture away from home as they are set to go up against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday. They head into this match at the back of a crucial 2-0 win over Brighton and Ralph Rangnick's men would like to get another victory to further fuel their top-four ambition.
They have 43 points from 25 matches and are currently in the fourth spot. But Arsenal and Tottenham are hot on their heels and since both the London teams won their respective games on Saturday, the pressure is now on Cristiano Ronaldo and co. to deliver.
The Portuguese international once again found his scoring boots against Brighton and will hope to contribute once again to the cause against Marcelo Bielsa's men. Leeds have lost two of their last three matches and sit on the 15th spot with 23 points from n equal number of matches. The Whites will be hoping to pick up at least a point from the match if not three, to push for a midtable spot.
Editors' Picks
- Salah, Mane & Diaz deliver as Liverpool keep title charge on course with Norwich win
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- Smith Rowe's killer instinct earns Champions League-hunting Arsenal vital victory over Brentford
Here's how to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.
What time does Leeds United vs Manchester United start?
Game
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Date
Saturday, February 19
Time
7:30 pm IST
How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United on TV & live stream in India?
The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
TV Channels (English)
Online Streaming
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Leeds United vs Manchester United: Team news & key stats
Edinson Cavani and Tom Heaton will not be available For Manchester United. But they will be boosted by the return of Raphael Varane, Nemanja Matic, and Eric Baily.
Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Sam Greenwood, and Liam Cooper are set to miss the game for Leeds. Stuart Dallas remains doubtful. But former United player Daniel James and Junior Fipro will return to the fray.
Key Stats:
- Leeds have won just one of their last 16 Premier League games against Manchester United (D5 L10), beating them 1-0 at Elland Road in September 2002.
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games (W2 D4) since a 4-1 loss at Watford in November. However, the Red Devils have dropped six points from winning positions in this run, throwing away leads to draw against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Burnley.
- United have scored in each of their last 14 Premier League away games, last failing to do so at Leeds in April (0-0). The Red Devils are the only side to have scored in 100% of their away games in the top-flight this term.
- Following their 5-1 victory on the opening weekend, Manchester United are looking to complete their first league double over Leeds United since the 1999-00 campaign.
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s last Premier League appearance against Leeds was on 18th October 2003 – if he plays in this game, it will be the longest ever gap for a player between games against a specific opponent in the competition (18 years 125 days).