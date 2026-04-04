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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Flick's surprise... Barcelona without a proper striker against Atlético Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Raphinha
H. Flick
Spain

Flick fields Barcelona’s strongest line-up against Atlético Madrid

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has announced his team’s line-up for Saturday evening’s clash with Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium in Riyadh, in La Liga’s 30th round.

Lamine Yamal leads the Barça attack, whilst Flick has included Marcus Rashford in the starting line-up to compensate for the absence of the injured Raphinha.

Flick’s surprise move is the absence of a dedicated striker in the starting line-up, with Dani Olmo set to play as the spearhead, despite Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski being on the bench.

Barcelona are looking to secure a win against Atlético Madrid to extend their lead over rivals Real Madrid to seven points.

Barcelona top the La Liga table with 73 points, compared to 69 for second-placed Real Madrid, whilst Atlético sit fourth with 57 points.

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

Barcelona’s line-up is as follows:

Juan García – João Cancelo – Eric García – Ronald Araújo – Eric García – Gerard Martí – Kubo – Pedri – Rashford – Olmo – Yamal

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