Frenkie de Jong returns to FC Barcelona’s matchday squad on Saturday. The Dutch midfielder has been included in the 23-man squad for the derby against Espanyol, the club has announced.

Although he only returned to full training on Thursday, the club has included him in the match-day squad, defying initial expectations that he would sit out the local clash.

The Ajax-trained playmaker last played in February, when he scored in the 3–0 win over Levante before suffering a hamstring injury.

His absence has forced him to sit out nine of Barça’s matches, and he was also unavailable for the Netherlands during the recent international break.

This season he has featured in 31 competitive matches, starting 26, and has contributed one goal and seven assists.

Barcelona remain in contention on two fronts: they face a daunting Champions League return leg against Atlético, and in LaLiga they hold a six-point cushion over Real Madrid with eight matches left.

A victory over Espanyol on Saturday (18:30 kick-off) would stretch that cushion to nine points.