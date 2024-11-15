Experience F1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 with Etihad Airways: Flights, tickets, experiences & more

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Island brings down the curtain on another thrilling F1 season in December

Despite being one of the newest additions to the F1 schedule, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has rapidly become one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the motor racing calendar each year. It’s been held at the stunningly impressive and most expensive F1 venue ever built, Yas Marina Circuit, near Abu Dhabi every year since being added to the F1 schedule back in 2009. The Yas Marina, which is only a 20-minute journey from Zayed International Airport, is just one of the many landmarks on the man-made Yas Island. The island has become a highly sought-after area for tourists and travellers and also includes numerous hotels, golf courses, shopping malls and Ferrari’s very own indoor theme park.

The night-time finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix always adds a touch of spice and wonderment to the occasion, and with the demanding track set-up at Yas Marina, which includes the longest straight on the F1 schedule, the race never fails to amaze the global audience viewing on TV and those lucky spectators watching live at the track. If the race isn’t thrilling enough, the entertainment continues into the night at Yas Marina, with exclusive concerts for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Previous global superstars who have entertained the masses, include Beyonce and The Killers. Maroon 5 & Muse will perform this year during the F1 race weekend.

Max Verstappen has dominated at Yas Marina in recent years, winning four years in a row. If Red Bull's Dutch dynamo takes the chequered flag once again, he will become the top-joint most successful driver in Abu Dhabi history with 5 wins, the same total as Lewis Hamilton. Charles Leclerc finished second to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi in both 2022 and 2023. He will be one of the leading contenders once again, along with Britain's Lando Norris, who has finished on the podium numerous times this year.

Many thought Abu Dhabi was a playground for the rich and famous, and while there are ample options available for you to have a luxurious stay there, the capital of the UAE caters to all tastes, personalities, and budgets these days. Away from the F1 frenzy, Abu Dhabi has plenty more to offer to keep the travelling throngs amused, content and wanting more, including a wide range of eating experiences to savour, indoor and outdoor activities, stunning landmarks and natural wonders.



Flights to Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi is served by Zayed International Airport, which also acts as the principal international gateway to the United Arab Emirates. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, along with its partner airlines, runs numerous regular flights to Abu Dhabi from all over the globe.

Exploring and planning your route to Abu Dhabi via Etihad Airways is the best option, allowing you to compare prices and flight times and find the best option for you.



From To Flight time Prices from New York Abu Dhabi 12h 45m USD 1100 Doha Abu Dhabi 1h QAR 600 London Abu Dhabi 6h 50m GBP 400 Paris Abu Dhabi 6h 40m EUR 360 Istanbul Abu Dhabi 4h 30m USD 150 Tokyo Abu Dhabi 12h 25m JPY 96,000 Delhi Abu Dhabi 4h INR 20,000 Shanghai Abu Dhabi 10h 35m CNY 3,000 Madrid Abu Dhabi 6h 40m EUR 480 Sydney Abu Dhabi 14h 35m AUD 2,100

Tickets to Formula One Abu Dhabi GP 2024

A number of F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 ticket packages are available, ranging from one-day race experiences to those including after-parties.

Prices vary from approximately AED 5000-7000 (£1000-1500). Ticket information can be sourced from Ticketmaster, the Yas Marina Circuit site and the official F1 site.

Formula One Abu Dhabi GP 2024 Schedule

Date Session Start time Friday, December 6 Practice 1 13:30 GST (09:30 GMT / 05:30 ET) Friday, December 6 Practice 2 17:00 GST (13:00 GMT / 09:00 ET) Saturday, December 7 Practice 3 14:30 GST (10:30 GMT / 06:30 ET) Saturday, December 7 Qualifying 18:00 GST (14:00 GMT / 10:00 ET) Sunday, December 8 Race 17:00 GST (13:00 GMT / 09:00 ET)

Best hotels in Abu Dhabi

For those visitors looking to remain close to the full-throttle F1 action at Yas Marina and all the attractions at Yas Island, there are a whole plethora of hotels within a short distance of the circuit itself to suit all pockets. Of course, the ultimate dream for F1 fans is to stay at the luxury 5-star W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island resort itself. Here, you’re literally staying on the circuit, and the track itself runs underneath the bridge that links the hotel’s two towers. Another 5-star accommodation close to the circuit is the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, which is situated in Yas Bay. Lower-budget options in the vicinity of Yas Marina, include the Centro Yas Island or the Park Inn by Radisson, Yas Island.

Tourists looking to experience all that Abu Dhabi has to offer while keeping in touch with all the F1 action may prefer to stay in downtown Abu Dhabi. The Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental stands proudly on its own private bay along Abu Dhabi’s stunning Corniche. The sparkling blue waters of the Arabian Gulf provide a picture-perfect setting during your stay. Nearby attractions to those staying at the Emirates Palace include the Etihad Towers and the UAE Presidential Palace. For those looking to spend less on their lodgings and more on other activities, the Oryx Hotel also has a prime position in the Corniche.

How to get to Yas Marina Circuit

The Yas Marina Circuit that stages the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is located on Yas Island, which is an approximately 20-mile drive from the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. The closest airport to the circuit is the Zayed International Airport, just 7 miles from the track. Taxis from the airport to Yas Island will cost around 130 AED (£28 / $35) and are easily located outside the arrival areas. For those staying at the W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, there is a free shuttle service from the airport to Yas Marina.

Getting to the Yas Marina Circuit from Abu Dhabi city is simple too with bus travel the cheapest and most reliable mode of transport. The number 190 bus route runs from the city to Yas Island. It can be picked up regularly twice every hour from the Abu Dhabi bus station, which is located next to AI Wahda Mall, and the journey takes around 45 minutes. Single tickets cost 2 AED (£0.43 / $0.54), though no cash is accepted on board, and a 'Hafilat' card/ticket must be purchased before boarding. Yas Island does offer a free complimentary shuttle bus service itself, which transports visitors to all the main tourist attractions, including the Yas Marina Circuit too. However, these buses run on a first-come, first-served basis, so they are usually very busy around F1 race weekend.

Getting around Abu Dhabi

While Abu Dhabi is suitable for those who enjoy walking and perusing, with many pedestrian-friendly areas, travelling by car and public transport are very popular means of getting around the city and beyond. If travelling by car yourself, a trip from the Zayed International Airport to downtown Abu Dhabi takes approximately 30 minutes. Head east from the airport on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street E20, then take the exit onto Al Ain Road E22. Cross over the Maqta Bridge and use the exit to merge on to Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street E10. Continue past the Mangrove National Park to arrive in the city centre. If taking that same 30-minute journey by taxi, it will typically cost around 150 AED (£32 / $40).

If you’d rather avoid public transport, taxis are relatively cheap and reliable in Abu Dhabi. They can be flagged down on the street, or you can make your booking via the Abu Dhabi taxi app with cash or credit card payments accepted. You may find that taxi services offered by Uber or Careem are less expensive than regular Abu Dhabi taxis.

Public buses are an inexpensive and convenient way to travel around Abu Dhabi. To pay for your journey you must use a Hafilat Smart Card, as cash payments aren’t accepted onboard. It’s a pre-paid card that you can scan in and on with on any public bus. Hafilat Smart Cards can be purchased and topped up at bus stations and shopping malls all over the city. Each journey costs 2 AED (£0.43 / $0.54).

For those travellers looking to see and visit many of Abu Dhabi’s local landmarks and famous sites, ‘The Experience Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus’ is a free and easy service which stops at a number of the popular hotels and attractions along a number of key routes. The shuttle bus can be used to visit destinations in Abu Dhabi city centre, Yas Island, other islands and the Grand Canal area. To use, simply hop on at any stop and scan the QR code.

Best restaurants in Abu Dhabi

There are numerous fabulous eating establishments close to the Yas Marina Circuit and around the city of Abu Dhabi, offering a vast array of food to suit all tastes and palates. The Indian restaurant Angar, which is situated within the W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island resort, right smack bang within the Yas Marina Circuit complex, is well worth a visit. If you love Indian food, then this place is a must. The view from the restaurant is brilliant, you can see the race circuit, and the views of the marina are stunning. The food is superb with a great variety of different Indian dishes available.

For those looking for more traditional food or fare from the Abu Dhabi region, Ishtar Yas Marina could be right up their street. The cuisine at Ishtar draws from the rich and flavourful cuisine of the Middle East and gives it a modern, bold and playful twist. Located in Abu Dhabi city, Mosaic Restaurant - Al Muroor also offers a memorable eating experience. The amazing traditional Arabic dishes have an authentic taste and are offered in many choices. It’s worth visiting Mosaic at any time of the day.

Best bars in Abu Dhabi

Those in need of a sports bar to catch up on all the latest sporting news and live action, should check out McCafferty’s Irish Bar, which is located in the Hilton Yas Island, close to the Yas Marina Circuit. It brings authentic Irish charm, serving up great pub grub, live music, and plenty of screens for sports-watching. If you're looking for a more chilled-out, relaxed, less sports-focused drinking experience, it may be worth checking out Cafe del Mar Abu Dhabi, which is one of the best bars on Yas Island. You can take a dip in the pool and stretch out on a sun lounger during the day, before partying to live DJs later in the evening.

If you’re in Abu Dhabi City and looking for a trendy location to sup away a few hours, it’s worth giving Dragon's Tooth a visit. Hidden inside the Chinese eatery Dai Pai Dong, within the city’s Rosewood hotel, this chic establishment draws inspiration from the 1920s Shanghai Jazz scene. This hidden gem offers impeccable service, a diverse Asian-inspired selection, and groovy tunes. Those in Abu Dhabi, desperate for a sporting high, should check out Velocity, located in the Marriott Hotel Downtown close to Al Wahda Mall. Velocity is a buzzing sports bar crossed with a super-cool night spot. Catch all the latest sporting events on multiple big screens or relax with friends over a wide selection of beverages.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has something for everyone, with numerous things to see and do. If you’re an active, outdoor type, the region is filled with unforgettable experiences. Take a bike ride around Yas Marina Circuit itself, or walk along the stunning Corniche. You can even kayak through mangrove forests. If you need to take a break from the hustle and bustle of Abu Dhabi city, an adventure awaits on a desert safari, where you can ride camels and go sandboarding.

There’s always thrills and spills to savour over at Yas Island. F1 buffs, young and old, will love a trip around Ferrari World, the first Ferrari-branded theme park in the world. There are numerous high-adrenaline rides featuring the world’s fastest rollercoaster, family-friendly attractions and state-of-the-art simulators. If that's not enough, you can continue the adrenalin rush at Yas Waterworld, which brings you wave after wave of experiences with over 40 rides, slides and attractions to keep you entertained and high on life.

If you want to do something more relaxing in Abu Dhabi, you could spend a day by the pool or on the beach or stroll around one of the endless shopping malls, where you can pick up some traditional and authentic gems. Why not check out some of the culinary delights at some of the city’s top restaurants or celebrate the UAE’s music, art and theatre scene.