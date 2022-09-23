England boss Southgate willing to put 'reputation' on the line for under-fire Man Utd defender Maguire

Gareth Southgate says he is willing to put his reputation on the line when it comes to Harry Maguire’s continued presence his England squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United defender has been called up for Nations League duty with his country despite enduring struggles at club level that have led to him being dropped to the bench. Questions have been asked, with the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, of whether Maguire should still be a go-to option for the Three Lions, but Southgate insists he has full faith in a player that has grown accustomed to silencing doubters.

WHAT THEY SAID: England boss Southgate has said of continuing to select Maguire: “Whatever reputation I have, I’m putting it on there. You always have to back your judgement and we feel he is an important player. If we thought there were experienced players ready to step in and play at a level above him there would be a different consideration and in some positions there would be a different level of competition in that way.

“He is our most dominant aerial centre-back. Him and John Stones are incredible with the ball – the amount of pressure they have taken for the team in tournaments we have played because we don’t always have that midfield pivot player who can progress the game. It means there is a huge amount more pressure on our centre-backs to use the ball well and those two are as good as any in world football at doing that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire, who formed part of England squads that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 final, has earned 46 caps for the Three Lions since making his senior international debut back in 2017.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? England are set to face Italy in the Nations League on Friday, and old adversaries Germany on Monday, with Southgate’s side in danger of being relegated from the A section of the competition after going winless through their opening four games.