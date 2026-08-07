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UEFA Nations League A

UEFA Nations League A Overview

PFA Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Zola returns to Italy setup amidst a complete overhaul of the Azzurri

The Italian Football Federation has officially confirmed that legendary forward Gianfranco Zola will return to the national team setup in a prominent backroom role. Zola joins an elite management team tasked with modernising the Azzurri, working alongside newly appointed head coach Roberto Mancini and technical director Claudio Ranieri.

G. ZolaItaly
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UEFA Nations League A, fixtures & results

Wednesday 23 September
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
Germany badge
Germany
GER
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
Thursday 24 September
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Italy
ITA
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Belgium
BEL
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Turkiye
TUR
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France
FRA
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women00000000
2Aston Villa Women crestAston Villa Women00000000
3Birmingham City Women crestBirmingham City Women00000000
4Brighton & Hove Albion Women crestBrighton & Hove Albion Women00000000
5Charlton Athletic crestCharlton Athletic00000000
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Apostas em destaque

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Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Nations League Final will take place on Sunday, June 8 at Munich's Allianz Arena (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competitions). It was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches. The Allianz Arena is the second-largest stadium in Germany after the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.
As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. Including this season’s UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG, the Allianz Arena has staged two UCL curtain-closers. The first of those being the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

During the first sales phase, tickets were sold to the supporters of the teams left in the competition, in close cooperation with the relevant national associations. Fans received information directly from their federation and were the first fans to secure tickets. Following that initial sales phase, tickets were available to the general public via UEFA.com/tickets in April.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase UEFA Nations League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.