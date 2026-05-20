How to buy Ecuador vs Curaçao tickets: World Cup ticket prices, GEHA Field at Arrowhead information & more

Ecuador travels to the Midwest for a massive Group E encounter against Curacao in what promises to be a pivotal Round 2 fixture of the World Cup 2026.

The Ecuadorian side, arrives in Missouri looking to assert their dominance as a South American powerhouse. Curacao emerge with a passionate atmosphere expected at the home of the Chiefs, they look to turn GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium into a vibrant battleground for this critical clash.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ecuador vs Curacao, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Ecuador vs Curacao at the World Cup 2026?

World Cup - Grp. E GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Ecuador World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15 2026 Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets June 21 2026 Ecuador vs Curacao Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets June 25 2026 Ecuador vs Germany MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets

Curacao World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14 2026 Germany vs Curacao NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 21 2025 Ecuador vs Curacao Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets June 25 2026 Curacao vs Ivory Coast Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets

How to buy Ecuador vs Curacao tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Ecuador vs Curacao tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Ecuador vs Curaçao match in Kansas City, entry-level prices are currently a major focus for fans on a budget. As the two sides prepare for a pivotal Group E clash, demand is expected to be high for this Saturday evening fixture at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Currently, the cheapest official tickets are available for approximately $228 to $400 in the upper tiers of the stadium. On the secondary market, entry-level prices have been seen starting around $750 as availability tightens.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $228 – $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 – $1,100

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,250 – $2,500

Hospitality/VIP: $3,500+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Kansas City is a key destination for this tournament and Match 34 represents a vital step for both teams' knockout stage ambitions, local and traveling demand is expected to be significant. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Everything you need to know about GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Missouri venue, officially designated as Kansas City Stadium (and known commercially as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) for the tournament, is an iconic symbol of American sporting passion and an architectural landmark of the Midwest.

Located in Kansas City, it is the second-oldest venue of the 2026 World Cup, featuring a legendary design by architect Charles Deaton.

Rejecting traditional circular structures, Deaton utilized organic, Deaton Visibility Curves to create an optimized seating bowl that brings fans remarkably close to the field. The venue is world-renowned for its unrivaled acoustics, once hitting a Guinness World Record of 142.2 decibels, creating a "wall of sound" that ensures every fan is part of an intense, high-energy atmosphere.

For the tournament, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 76,000 seats.

Following a major $800 million infrastructure project, the stadium has been modernized with high-end LED lighting systems designed for ultra-high-definition 4K broadcasts.



