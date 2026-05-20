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World Cup
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Mercedes-Benz Stadium
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Book DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Tickets
Celine Abrahams

How to buy DR Congo vs Uzbekistan tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Mercedes-Benz Stadium information & more

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World Cup
DR Congo
Uzbekistan
C. Mbemba
Y. Wissa
E. Shomurodov

Here’s how you could see the likes of Chancel Mbemba, Yoane Wissa, Eldor Shomurodov, and Abbosbek Fayzullaev in World Cup action

DR Congo travels to the South for a critical Group K encounter against Uzbekistan in what promises to be a historic finale for both nations in the World Cup 2026,.

The DR Congo side, known as the Leopards, returns to the world stage for the first time in over 50 years. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan arrives in Georgia, making their tournament debut from Central Asia.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is DR Congo vs Uzbekistan at the World Cup 2026?

crest
World Cup - Grp. K
Mercedes-Benz Stadium

DR Congo World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 17 2026

Portugal vs DR Congo

NRG Stadium, Houston

Tickets

June 24 2026

Colombia vs DR Congo

Akron Stadium, Zapopan

Tickets

June 28 2026

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 17 2026

Uzbekistan vs Colombia

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Tickets

June 24 2025

Portugal vs Uzbekistan

NRG Stadium, Houston

Tickets

June 28 2026

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

How to buy DR Congo vs Uzbekistan tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are DR Congo vs Uzbekistan tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the DR Congo vs Uzbekistan match in Atlanta, entry-level prices are currently a primary draw for fans looking to witness a piece of history. As Uzbekistan makes its tournament debut and the Leopards return to the world stage, demand for this final group encounter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is expected to be significant among neutral supporters and the international community.

Currently, the cheapest official tickets are available for approximately $120 to $200 in the upper tiers of the stadium. On the secondary market, "get-in" prices for this specific fixture have been seen starting around $450 to $600.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $120 – $450
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $950
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,000 – $2,200
  • Hospitality/VIP: $3,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Atlanta is a major travel hub and this match represents a decisive moment for both nations' knockout stage ambitions, local and traveling demand is significant. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Everything you need to know about Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Georgia venue, officially designated as Atlanta Stadium (and known commercially as Mercedes-Benz Stadium) for the tournament, is a masterwork of architectural innovation and the first professional sports stadium in North America to achieve LEED Platinum certification.

Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, it features a one-of-a-kind retractable roof composed of eight translucent, triangular panels that move simultaneously to create the visual effect of a camera aperture opening and closing. 

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a tournament capacity of approximately 75,000 seats. 


Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace. This is the primary platform where fans can safely exchange tickets; note that for matches in the USA, tickets on the marketplace may be listed above face value due to dynamic market demand.

For a historic Group K encounter like DR Congo vs Uzbekistan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option. While face-value prices for group matches typically start lower, current secondary market demand for this specific fixture has seen entry-level prices start around $120 to $200 through official channels, with resale values often starting significantly higher.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app, which is available for download starting mid-May. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone, which will feature a dynamic barcode that appears a few hours before kick-off.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain the necessary travel authorization or are denied entry into the United States, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. Most international fans traveling from DR Congo or Uzbekistan will require a B1/B2 visitor visa. You should apply for these well in advance, as interview wait times can vary significantly. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through.

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