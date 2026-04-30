Cricket started as a small rural game in England and, over time, spread to countries like India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Australia. Today, it is one of the most followed sports in the world. This means that, in many places, it is more than just a game. It is an emotion.

Beyond the Boundary: How Did Cricket Become a Religion?

The International Cricket Council helped the sport grow. It set clear rules and organised major tournaments. It also brought fans from different countries together.

As time passed, more matches were played. Better players came into the game. New formats like ODI and T20 also started. These formats made cricket faster and more exciting.

Cricket grew slowly over time, shaped by a few key moments. In the 16th century, early forms of the game were played in rural England. In 1744, the first written Laws of Cricket were introduced. This brought structure and consistency. In 1844, the first international match was played between the USA and Canada. It showed that the game was moving beyond England. In 1877, England and Australia played the first official Test match. This marked the start of international cricket.

In the modern era, the sport grew much faster. The first Cricket World Cup in 1975 gave it global attention. In 1983, India won the ODI World Cup. This changed how the sport was seen in the country. In 2007-08, T20 cricket and the IPL brought a new style of play. Matches became shorter, faster, and more exciting. Cricket reached a much wider audience during this time.

Cricket is followed by around 2.5 billion people worldwide. This makes it one of the most-watched sports. In countries like India, it is more than entertainment. Matches affect daily life. They bring people together and create strong emotions.

Leagues like the IPL attract huge audiences. Millions of people watch every season. During IPL 2026, over 500 million viewers tuned in at the start. This shows how popular the league has become. Today, the IPL is one of the richest leagues in the world. It is second only to the NFL, with a value of around $19 billion (about ₹1.75 lakh crore approx).

This popularity has also led to a rise in betting. Cricket betting, especially during the IPL, happens on a very large scale. The global IPL betting market is estimated at around $100 billion. India is the biggest market, with betting volumes going over $150 billion each year.

Algorithm of the Game: Cricket’s Digitalisation

Cricket has changed a lot in the digital era. Easy access to streaming and mobile phones played a big role. Companies like Reliance Jio made high-speed internet affordable. Platforms like JioCinema streamed IPL matches for free. In recent seasons, digital viewership alone crossed 500 million users. This shows how quickly fans have moved online.

At the same time, fantasy sports became very popular. They gave fans a new way to stay involved in matches. At their peak, these platforms had over 250 million users in India. Fans could create teams and follow every player closely. In recent years, things have started to change. Rules around online gaming have become stricter. Many platforms, including Dream11, have adjusted their formats. Some focus more on free-to-play contests now.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) changed cricket in a big way. It started in 2008 with a new idea - city-based teams owned by companies and celebrities. Fans began supporting teams like they do in football. This made the game more personal and exciting.

Betting on IPL has also grown very fast. The short format makes every over important. Fans place bets on match results, runs, and even ball-by-ball outcomes. This has created a betting market worth billions every season. Many platforms now offer special IPL betting markets and promotional offers. You can check our IPL betting sites page to learn more about it.

The research on its valuation and the numbers speak for themselves:

Revenue grew from about ₹661 crore in 2008 to ₹20,000+ crore in 2025.

Returns jumped from ₹14 crore to over ₹5000 crore.

Media rights crossed ₹48,000 crore, making it one of the richest leagues.

The IPL also boosted India’s sports market. Cricket now makes up nearly 89% of total sports revenue in the country.

Women’s Premier League

The Women's Premier League (WPL) has quickly become a turning point for women’s cricket in India. Launched in 2023, it followed the IPL model but focused on giving female players a bigger stage, better pay and more visibility.

The impact has been fast, and it is evident in the data mentioned below:

The five WPL teams were sold for a combined ₹4670 crore, showing strong investor confidence from the start.

The league’s total valuation has already reached around ₹1275 crore (approx. $150 million).

Media rights alone were sold for ₹951 crore, proving its commercial value early on.

The league now reaches around 30 crore viewers across TV and digital platforms.

What makes the WPL special is how quickly it creates new stars. Players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were already known, but younger names like Shafali Varma and Richa Ghosh have gained massive recognition through the league. It has also improved player salaries from just a few thousand rupees years ago to contracts worth crores today.

In a short time, the WPL has proven that women’s cricket is no longer in the background. It is now a serious, fast-growing part of the global cricket ecosystem.

Cricket World Cup’s Influence

The Cricket World Cup has played a huge role in making cricket a truly global sport. These tournaments bring together top teams and create moments that are watched across countries, often becoming cultural events rather than just matches. Over time, World Cups have helped cricket reach new audiences and strengthen its global identity.

The scale of viewership clearly shows its impact:

The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final was watched by over 300 million people on TV with millions more online, making it one of the most-watched cricket matches ever.

The same match recorded 87.6 billion minutes of total watch time globally, highlighting massive engagement.

In recent years, digital viewership has taken things even further:

The 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final (India vs England) reached a record 65.2 million peak concurrent viewers, the highest ever for any live-streamed event.

The match generated 619 million total views online making it the most-streamed T20 game in history.

These numbers show the Cricket World Cup is truly a global spectacle.

Cricket’s Fanbase Revolution

Cricket fandom has changed a lot in recent years. Earlier, people watched matches only on TV or listened on the radio. Now, everything is on mobile. You can watch a match from anywhere, anytime. At home, in the office ot even while travelling.

Cheap internet played a big role in this shift. Faster networks like 4G and now 5G made streaming smooth and quick. Fans don’t just watch the game now. They check live stats, switch camera angles and react on social media at the same time. It feels more personal, almost like being part of the match.

Platforms like JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar made this even bigger. They offer multiple camera angles, live stats, and matches in different languages like Hindi, Haryanvi, Marathi, Tamil and others. Fans can even join watch parties or react live during big moments. It’s not just watching anymore; it feels more interactive now.

A good example was the March 8, 2026 World Cup Final. India scored a huge 255 runs. The match saw around 72.5 million people watching at the same time online, which is honestly massive. It showed how digital platforms have become the main way fans experience big matches now.

Indian fans bring a different level of emotion to the game. Every run matters. Every wicket feels personal. And now, these emotions are shared instantly online. Sometimes it feels like the whole country is reacting together at once.

Cricket is no longer just something you watch on a big screen. It is in your hand now.

The Global Significance of the Sport

Cricket is no longer limited to traditional countries like India, Australia, or England. It is slowly growing in new regions. The United States is a good example. Leagues like Major League Cricket (MLC) have started there. Big matches are now played in cities like Texas and Florida. The audience is still new, but interest is clearly rising.

Cricket is often compared with football, the most popular sport in the world. Football still leads globally. But cricket is catching up in its own way. It has very strong support in countries with large populations. In India alone, millions watch every major match. The reach may be concentrated, but the passion is very deep. That is what keeps cricket growing.

Another big step is cricket’s return to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This gives the sport a global platform again. Events like the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 also show this expansion. Teams like Italy, the USA, and Canada took part. More European countries are also starting to play.

Cricket is spreading step by step. New teams are joining. New fans are coming in. The game is becoming more global every year.

FAQs about Cricket's Impact on Global Culture

In this section, we answer some of the frequently asked questions about how cricket has shaped global culture.

What moment in History made cricket so culturally important?

Cricket became important worldwide when international matches or series like the Ashes built strong rivalries and global interest. If we are purely talking from India’s point of view, the 1983 World Cup win made people truly fall in love with the game and turned it into a national passion.

What are India’s most significant milestones in cricket in the last 5 years?

India has achieved several big milestones in recent years, including winning the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups and performing strongly across all formats.

Why is an IPL match worth more than a Premier League match?

An IPL game is often worth more than a Premier League match on a per-match basis. An IPL match packs huge viewership and ads into about 3-3.5 hours.



