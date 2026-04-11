Algerian player under fire after Moroccan flag incident

Algerian defender Houari Ferhani sparked controversy after removing the Moroccan flag from his Olympique Safi shirt during Saturday’s goalless African Confederation Cup semi-final first leg against USM Alger at the 5 July Stadium.

To defuse the row, Ferhani swiftly issued an official video statement apologising to the Moroccan public.

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Amid ongoing refereeing controversies, Safi held the visitors to a goalless draw.

He appeared in the clip wearing an Olympique Safi jersey bearing the Moroccan flag.

The player later explained that the incident was “a mistake by the kit manager”, adding that he had been so focused on the game that he did not notice the missing emblem. The issue was corrected at half-time.

He had worn the full Safi jersey in previous matches, but on this occasion the Moroccan flag was absent from the start of the warm-up, drawing attention from fans and observers alike.