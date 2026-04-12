Ajax manager García: 'If he does that, he’ll become a fantastic player'

Óscar García is delighted that Jorthy Mokio has committed his future to Ajax. “It was a turbulent period for him,” the Amsterdam club’s manager told ESPN after Ajax had won 3–0 away at bottom-of-the-table Heracles Almelo.

The Spanish coach was candid about the youngster’s display in Almelo. “I’ve seen him play better matches. It’s not easy to deal with everything that was going on before Jorthy signed. This period wasn’t easy for him.”

However, if he develops as expected, he’ll become a fantastic player.” García rates the 18-year-old midfielder’s potential very highly.

Despite the 3–0 win, García felt his side could have been more clinical. “This victory is for the fans who travelled with us,” he stated.

The visitors started both halves brightly, he noted, yet “we should have scored more goals,” he told his squad.

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s 81st-minute red card marred the win; the Japanese centre-back was dismissed by referee Martin van den Kerkhof for pulling Lequincio Zeefuik to the ground.

“I think it was 50/50,” the Ajax manager sighs. “Ultimately, I’m happy with a clean sheet and I believe the referee made the right decision, because Heracles didn’t score.”