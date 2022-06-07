2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: How to watch India vs Cambodia - Team news, TV listings & Online streaming

The Blue Tigers will be looking to make the most of their home advantage...

The Indian national team are set to embark on their 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers as they take on Cambodia at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

All the matches in Group D, which also involves Hong Kong and Afghanistan, are set to be played at the same venue.

India are playing in Kolkata for the first time after the 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in a World Cup qualification clash back in October 2019. Igor Stimac's men will be looking to set the tempo against Cambodia but they will expect the Angkor Warriors to pose a challenge on the counter.

Here's how to watch India vs Cambodia in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers from India.

What time does India vs Cambodia start?

Game India vs Cambodia Date Wednesday, June 8 Time 8:30pm IST

How to watch India vs Cambodia on TV & live stream in India?

AIFF Media

In India, the Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers that will be held at a centralised venue in Kolkata, India, will be available to stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP/JioTV apps and it can be watched live on TV on the Star Sports network.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

In addition to the broadcast on Star Sports 3 with language change option, commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Star Sports 1 Tamil

Bengali Malayalam Star Sports 1 Bangla Star Sports 3

India vs Cambodia: Team news

AIFF Media

India come into the tie on the back of a 2-0 loss against a higher ranked Jordan side last month in Doha in a friendly. They also had reverses in a couple of friendlies in March (2-1 loss to Bahrain and 3-0 loss to Belarus.

Versatile defender Rahul Bheke is set to miss the opener against Cambodia. With Ritwik Das having contracted chicken pox, defensive midfielder Deepak Tangri has been brought in as a replacement. In-form winger Liston Colaco has a slight niggle but may end up playing a role in the match. There are no other concerns for Igor Stimac.

As for Cambodia, they won a friendly against Timor-Leste 2-1 in the only game they have played in 2022 so far.

Sos Suhana is the most experienced in Cambodia's 23-man traveling squad, while young forward Sieng Chanthea will be eager to make an impact.

Further Reading: