2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: How have India's opponents fared in 2021-22?
The Indian national team have been placed alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round. They will kick off their campaign on June 8 and all the matches will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Group D Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
June 8
Hong Kong vs Afghanistan
June 8
India vs Cambodia
June 11
Afghanistan vs India
June 11
Cambodia vs Hong Kong
June 14
Afghanistan vs Cambodia
June 14
India vs Hong Kong
India and Afghanistan have locked horns against each other a couple of times during the qualifiers and on both occasions, the result was a 1-1 draw. Whereas India last played Hong Kong in 2010 in an international friendly where the Blue Tigers went down by 1-0. However, against Cambodia, India won their last game as Sunil Chhetri and co. beat the South-East Asian nation 3-2 in 2017 under the tutelage of former coach Stephen Constantine.
Let us take a look at how these teams have performed in the international arena in the past three years.
Editors' Picks
- Benzema, Salah and GOAL's European Team of the Season
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Eighteen months in the making: How Chelsea tried and failed to convince Real Madrid-bound Rudiger to stay
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: The race is over - Benzema set to win first Golden Ball
How have Afghanistan performed in the past three years?
Afghanistan have played 15 matches in the past three years. They have won and drawn four apiece and lost seven. They have conceded 26 goals in their last 15 outings and have scored 14. In their past two matches against India, they have drawn both the games which should boost their morale before facing the Blue Tigers again on June 11.
Date
Tournament
Fixture
Score
20/3/2019
Airmarine Cup
Oman vs Afghanistan
5-0
23/03/2019
Airmarine Cup
Afghanistan vs Malaysia
1-2
05/09/2019
World Cup Qualification
Qatar vs Afghanistan
6-0
10/09/2019
World Cup Qualification
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
1-0
10/10/2019
World Cup Qualification
Oman vs Afghanistan
3-0
14/11/2019
World Cup Qualification
Afghanistan vs India
1-1
19/11/2019
World Cup Qualification
Afghanistan vs Qatar
0-1
25/05/2021
Friendly
Indonesia vs Afghanistan
2-3
29/05/2021
Friendly
Singapore vs Afghanistan
1-1
03/06/2021
World Cup Qualification
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
1-1
11/06/2021
World Cup Qualification
Afghanistan vs Oman
1-2
15/06/2021
World Cup Qualification
India vs Afghanistan
1-1
16/11/2021
Friendly
Afghanistan vs Indonesia
1-0
26/03/2022
Friendly
Afghanistan vs Kuwait U23
3-0
29/03/2022
Friendly
Afghanistan vs Jordan U23
0-1
How have Cambodia performed in the past three years?
Cambodia have played 18 matches in the past three years. They have won 11, drawn five, and lost two. All their wins have come against significantly lower-ranked teams than them like Pakistan, Guam, and Laos. In these 18 matches, they have scored 16 and have conceded a whopping 59 goals. Their biggest loss came against Iran where they were defeated 14-0.
Date
Tournament
Fixture
Score
09/03/2019
Friendly
Cambodia vs Bangaldesh
0-1
06/06/2019
World Cup Qualification
Cambodia vs Pakistan
2-0
11/06/2019
World Cup Qualification
Pakistan vs Cambodia
1-2
05/09/2019
World Cup Qualification
Cambodia vs Hong Kong
1-1
10/09/2019
World Cup Qualification
Cambodia vs Bahrain
0-1
10/10/2019
World Cup Qualification
Iran vs Cambodia
14-0
15/10/2019
World Cup Qualification
Cambodia vs Iraq
0-4
14/11/2019
Friendly
Cambodia vs Mongolia
1-1
19/11/2019
World Cup Qualification
Hong Kong vs Cambodia
2-0
03/06/2021
World Cup Qualification
Bahrain vs Cambodia
8-0
07/06/2021
World Cup Qualification
Iraq vs Cambodia
4-1
11/06/2021
World Cup Qualification
Cambodia vs Iran
0-10
09/10/2021
Asian Cup Qualification
Guam vs Cambodia
0-1
12/10/2021
Asian Cup Qualification
Cambodia vs Guam
2-1
06/12/2021
AFF Championship
Cambodia vs Malaysia
1-3
09/12/2021
AFF Championship
Indonesia vs Cambodia
4-2
15/12/2021
AFF Championship
Cambodia vs Laos
3-0
19/12/2021
AFF Championship
Vietnam vs Cambodia
4-0
How have Hong Kong performed in the past three years?
In the past three years, Hong Kong have played 12 international matches. Nine of them were played in 2019, three in 2021, and they are yet to take the pitch in an international match in 2022. During this period they have had a dismal record as they have lost nine, drawn two, and won only one. They have conceded 24 goals and have scored only thrice. However, their only win came against Cambodia, the team that they are going to face aagin in the final round of qualifiers.
Date
Tournament
Fixture
Score
11/06/2019
Friendly
Hong Kong vs Chinese Taipei
0-2
05/09/2019
World Cup Qualification
Cambodia vs Hong Kong
1-1
10/09/2019
World Cup Qualification
Hong Kong vs Iran
0-2
10/10/2019
World Cup Qualification
Iraq vs Hong Kong
2-0
14/11/2019
World Cup Qualification
Hong Kong vs Bahrain
0-0
19/11/2019
World Cup Qualification
Hong Kong vs Cambodia
2-0
11/12/2019
EAFF Football Championship
Korea Republic vs Hong Kong
2-0
14/12/2019
EAFF Football Championship
Japan vs Hong Kong
5-0
18/12/2019
EAFF Football Championship
Hong Kong vs China
0-2
03/06/2021
World Cup Qualification
Iran vs Hong Kong
3-1
11/06/2021
World Cup Qualification
Hong Kong vs Iraq
0-1
15/06/2021
World Cup Qualification
Bahrain vs Hong Kong
4-0