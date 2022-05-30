2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: How have India's opponents fared in 2021-22?

Soham Mukherjee
Indian national team trainingAIFF Media
Asian Cup QualificationIndia

India are in the final lap in their bid to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup...

The Indian national team have been placed alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round. They will kick off their campaign on June 8 and all the matches will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Group D Fixtures

DateFixture

June 8

Hong Kong vs Afghanistan

June 8

India vs Cambodia

June 11

Afghanistan vs India

June 11

Cambodia vs Hong Kong

June 14

Afghanistan vs Cambodia

June 14

India vs Hong Kong

India and Afghanistan have locked horns against each other a couple of times during the qualifiers and on both occasions, the result was a 1-1 draw. Whereas India last played Hong Kong in 2010 in an international friendly where the Blue Tigers went down by 1-0. However, against Cambodia, India won their last game as Sunil Chhetri and co. beat the South-East Asian nation 3-2 in 2017 under the tutelage of former coach Stephen Constantine.

Let us take a look at how these teams have performed in the international arena in the past three years.

Editors' Picks

How have Afghanistan performed in the past three years?

Afghanistan have played 15 matches in the past three years. They have won and drawn four apiece and lost seven. They have conceded 26 goals in their last 15 outings and have scored 14. In their past two matches against India, they have drawn both the games which should boost their morale before facing the Blue Tigers again on June 11.

Date

Tournament

Fixture

Score

20/3/2019

Airmarine Cup

Oman vs Afghanistan

5-0

23/03/2019

Airmarine Cup

Afghanistan vs Malaysia

1-2

05/09/2019

World Cup Qualification

Qatar vs Afghanistan

6-0

10/09/2019

World Cup Qualification

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

1-0

10/10/2019

World Cup Qualification

Oman vs Afghanistan

3-0

14/11/2019

World Cup Qualification

Afghanistan vs India

1-1

19/11/2019

World Cup Qualification

Afghanistan vs Qatar

0-1

25/05/2021

Friendly

Indonesia vs Afghanistan

2-3

29/05/2021

Friendly

Singapore vs Afghanistan

1-1

03/06/2021

World Cup Qualification

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

1-1

11/06/2021

World Cup Qualification

Afghanistan vs Oman

1-2

15/06/2021

World Cup Qualification

India vs Afghanistan

1-1

16/11/2021

Friendly

Afghanistan vs Indonesia

1-0

26/03/2022

Friendly

Afghanistan vs Kuwait U23

3-0

29/03/2022

Friendly

Afghanistan vs Jordan U23

0-1

How have Cambodia performed in the past three years?

Cambodia have played 18 matches in the past three years. They have won 11, drawn five, and lost two. All their wins have come against significantly lower-ranked teams than them like Pakistan, Guam, and Laos. In these 18 matches, they have scored 16 and have conceded a whopping 59 goals. Their biggest loss came against Iran where they were defeated 14-0.

Date

Tournament

Fixture

Score

09/03/2019

Friendly

Cambodia vs Bangaldesh

0-1

06/06/2019

World Cup Qualification

Cambodia vs Pakistan

2-0

11/06/2019

World Cup Qualification

Pakistan vs Cambodia

1-2

05/09/2019

World Cup Qualification

Cambodia vs Hong Kong

1-1

10/09/2019

World Cup Qualification

Cambodia vs Bahrain

0-1

10/10/2019

World Cup Qualification

Iran vs Cambodia

14-0

15/10/2019

World Cup Qualification

Cambodia vs Iraq

0-4

14/11/2019

Friendly

Cambodia vs Mongolia

1-1

19/11/2019

World Cup Qualification

Hong Kong vs Cambodia

2-0

03/06/2021

World Cup Qualification

Bahrain vs Cambodia

8-0

07/06/2021

World Cup Qualification

Iraq vs Cambodia

4-1

11/06/2021

World Cup Qualification

Cambodia vs Iran

0-10

09/10/2021

Asian Cup Qualification

Guam vs Cambodia

0-1

12/10/2021

Asian Cup Qualification

Cambodia vs Guam

2-1

06/12/2021

AFF Championship

Cambodia vs Malaysia

1-3

09/12/2021

AFF Championship

Indonesia vs Cambodia

4-2

15/12/2021

AFF Championship

Cambodia vs Laos

3-0

19/12/2021

AFF Championship

Vietnam vs Cambodia

4-0

How have Hong Kong performed in the past three years?

In the past three years, Hong Kong have played 12 international matches. Nine of them were played in 2019, three in 2021, and they are yet to take the pitch in an international match in 2022. During this period they have had a dismal record as they have lost nine, drawn two, and won only one. They have conceded 24 goals and have scored only thrice. However, their only win came against Cambodia, the team that they are going to face aagin in the final round of qualifiers.

Article continues below

Date

Tournament

Fixture

Score

11/06/2019

Friendly

Hong Kong vs Chinese Taipei

0-2

05/09/2019

World Cup Qualification

Cambodia vs Hong Kong

1-1

10/09/2019

World Cup Qualification

Hong Kong vs Iran

0-2

10/10/2019

World Cup Qualification

Iraq vs Hong Kong

2-0

14/11/2019

World Cup Qualification

Hong Kong vs Bahrain

0-0

19/11/2019

World Cup Qualification

Hong Kong vs Cambodia

2-0

11/12/2019

EAFF Football Championship

Korea Republic vs Hong Kong

2-0

14/12/2019

EAFF Football Championship

Japan vs Hong Kong

5-0

18/12/2019

EAFF Football Championship

Hong Kong vs China

0-2

03/06/2021

World Cup Qualification

Iran vs Hong Kong

3-1

11/06/2021

World Cup Qualification

Hong Kong vs Iraq

0-1

15/06/2021

World Cup Qualification

Bahrain vs Hong Kong

4-0