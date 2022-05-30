2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: How have India's opponents fared in 2021-22?

India are in the final lap in their bid to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup...

The Indian national team have been placed alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round. They will kick off their campaign on June 8 and all the matches will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Group D Fixtures

Date Fixture June 8 Hong Kong vs Afghanistan June 8 India vs Cambodia June 11 Afghanistan vs India June 11 Cambodia vs Hong Kong June 14 Afghanistan vs Cambodia June 14 India vs Hong Kong

India and Afghanistan have locked horns against each other a couple of times during the qualifiers and on both occasions, the result was a 1-1 draw. Whereas India last played Hong Kong in 2010 in an international friendly where the Blue Tigers went down by 1-0. However, against Cambodia, India won their last game as Sunil Chhetri and co. beat the South-East Asian nation 3-2 in 2017 under the tutelage of former coach Stephen Constantine.

Let us take a look at how these teams have performed in the international arena in the past three years.

How have Afghanistan performed in the past three years?

Afghanistan have played 15 matches in the past three years. They have won and drawn four apiece and lost seven. They have conceded 26 goals in their last 15 outings and have scored 14. In their past two matches against India, they have drawn both the games which should boost their morale before facing the Blue Tigers again on June 11.

Date Tournament Fixture Score 20/3/2019 Airmarine Cup Oman vs Afghanistan 5-0 23/03/2019 Airmarine Cup Afghanistan vs Malaysia 1-2 05/09/2019 World Cup Qualification Qatar vs Afghanistan 6-0 10/09/2019 World Cup Qualification Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1-0 10/10/2019 World Cup Qualification Oman vs Afghanistan 3-0 14/11/2019 World Cup Qualification Afghanistan vs India 1-1 19/11/2019 World Cup Qualification Afghanistan vs Qatar 0-1 25/05/2021 Friendly Indonesia vs Afghanistan 2-3 29/05/2021 Friendly Singapore vs Afghanistan 1-1 03/06/2021 World Cup Qualification Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1-1 11/06/2021 World Cup Qualification Afghanistan vs Oman 1-2 15/06/2021 World Cup Qualification India vs Afghanistan 1-1 16/11/2021 Friendly Afghanistan vs Indonesia 1-0 26/03/2022 Friendly Afghanistan vs Kuwait U23 3-0 29/03/2022 Friendly Afghanistan vs Jordan U23 0-1

How have Cambodia performed in the past three years?

Cambodia have played 18 matches in the past three years. They have won 11, drawn five, and lost two. All their wins have come against significantly lower-ranked teams than them like Pakistan, Guam, and Laos. In these 18 matches, they have scored 16 and have conceded a whopping 59 goals. Their biggest loss came against Iran where they were defeated 14-0.

Date Tournament Fixture Score 09/03/2019 Friendly Cambodia vs Bangaldesh 0-1 06/06/2019 World Cup Qualification Cambodia vs Pakistan 2-0 11/06/2019 World Cup Qualification Pakistan vs Cambodia 1-2 05/09/2019 World Cup Qualification Cambodia vs Hong Kong 1-1 10/09/2019 World Cup Qualification Cambodia vs Bahrain 0-1 10/10/2019 World Cup Qualification Iran vs Cambodia 14-0 15/10/2019 World Cup Qualification Cambodia vs Iraq 0-4 14/11/2019 Friendly Cambodia vs Mongolia 1-1 19/11/2019 World Cup Qualification Hong Kong vs Cambodia 2-0 03/06/2021 World Cup Qualification Bahrain vs Cambodia 8-0 07/06/2021 World Cup Qualification Iraq vs Cambodia 4-1 11/06/2021 World Cup Qualification Cambodia vs Iran 0-10 09/10/2021 Asian Cup Qualification Guam vs Cambodia 0-1 12/10/2021 Asian Cup Qualification Cambodia vs Guam 2-1 06/12/2021 AFF Championship Cambodia vs Malaysia 1-3 09/12/2021 AFF Championship Indonesia vs Cambodia 4-2 15/12/2021 AFF Championship Cambodia vs Laos 3-0 19/12/2021 AFF Championship Vietnam vs Cambodia 4-0

How have Hong Kong performed in the past three years?

In the past three years, Hong Kong have played 12 international matches. Nine of them were played in 2019, three in 2021, and they are yet to take the pitch in an international match in 2022. During this period they have had a dismal record as they have lost nine, drawn two, and won only one. They have conceded 24 goals and have scored only thrice. However, their only win came against Cambodia, the team that they are going to face aagin in the final round of qualifiers.

