What is India's home and away record in the Igor Stimac era?

Ritabrata Banerjee|
India XI vs Jordan international friendlyAIFF Media
IndiaFriendlies

The Indian football team has played 25 international matches since Igor Stimac took charge of the team...

India are all set to begin their campaign in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifying final round from June 8 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India.

The Blue Tigers are clubbed in Group D in the qualifying stage alongside Hong Kong, Cambodia and Afghanistan. All Group D matches will be held in Kolkata as a centralised venue.

Igor Stimac's side begin their campaign on June 8 against Cambodia followed by Afghanistan on June 11. They end the qualifiers with a match against Hong Kong on June 14.

This will be the first time since October 2019, that India will play an international match on home soil. Their last match was against Bangladesh in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at Kolkata which they drew 1-1.

Igor Stimac India
AIFF Media

Since Igor Stimac took charge of the team, India have played only five matches at home and are yet to win a match. They lost three and drew twice.

Away from home, Stimac's side have played 20 matches in all competitions and have managed to win six times. They drew seven and lost seven.

It has to be noted that in 2021, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, India were forced to play the remainder of the World Cup qualifying games in Qatar as a centralised venue which included some home fixtures.

What is India's record on home soil under Igor Stimac?

Year

Competition

Match

Result

2019

Intercontinental Cup

India 2-4 Tajikistan

L

2019

Intercontinental Cup

India 2-5 North Korea

L

2019

Intercontinental Cup

India 1-1 Syria

D

2019

2022 World Cup Qualifiers

India 1-2 Oman

L

2019

2022 World Cup Qualifiers

India 1-1 Bangladesh

D

Total

3L, 2D

What is India's away record under Igor Stimac?

Year

Competition

Match

Result

2019

King's Cup

Curacao 3-1 India

L

2019

King's Cup

Thailand 0-1 India

W

2019

2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Qatar 0-0 India

D

2019

2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Afghanistan 1-1 India

D

2019

2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Oman 1-0 India

L

2021

International friendly

Oman 1-1 India

D

2021

International friendly

UAE 6-0 India

L

2021

2022 World Cup Qualifiers

India 0-1 Qatar

L

2021

2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Bangladesh 0-2 India

W

2021

2022 World Cup Qualifiers

India 1-1 Afghanistan

D

2021

International friendly

Nepal 1-1 India

D

2021

International friendly

Nepal 1-2 India

W

2021

2021 SAFF Championship

Bangladesh 1-1 India

D

2021

2021 SAFF Championship

India 0-0 Sri Lanka

D

2021

2021 SAFF Championship

Nepal 0-1 India

W

2021

2021 SAFF Championship

India 3-1 Maldives

W

2021

2021 SAFF Championship

India 3-0 Nepal

W

2022

International friendly

Bahrain 2-1 India

L

2022

International friendly

India 0-3 Belarus

L

2022

International friendly

India 0-2 Jordan

L

Total

6W, 7D, 7L