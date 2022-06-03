What is India's home and away record in the Igor Stimac era?
India are all set to begin their campaign in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifying final round from June 8 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India.
The Blue Tigers are clubbed in Group D in the qualifying stage alongside Hong Kong, Cambodia and Afghanistan. All Group D matches will be held in Kolkata as a centralised venue.
Igor Stimac's side begin their campaign on June 8 against Cambodia followed by Afghanistan on June 11. They end the qualifiers with a match against Hong Kong on June 14.
This will be the first time since October 2019, that India will play an international match on home soil. Their last match was against Bangladesh in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at Kolkata which they drew 1-1.
Since Igor Stimac took charge of the team, India have played only five matches at home and are yet to win a match. They lost three and drew twice.
Away from home, Stimac's side have played 20 matches in all competitions and have managed to win six times. They drew seven and lost seven.
It has to be noted that in 2021, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, India were forced to play the remainder of the World Cup qualifying games in Qatar as a centralised venue which included some home fixtures.
What is India's record on home soil under Igor Stimac?
Year
Competition
Match
Result
2019
Intercontinental Cup
India 2-4 Tajikistan
L
2019
Intercontinental Cup
India 2-5 North Korea
L
2019
Intercontinental Cup
India 1-1 Syria
D
2019
2022 World Cup Qualifiers
India 1-2 Oman
L
2019
2022 World Cup Qualifiers
India 1-1 Bangladesh
D
Total
3L, 2D
What is India's away record under Igor Stimac?
Year
Competition
Match
Result
2019
King's Cup
Curacao 3-1 India
L
2019
King's Cup
Thailand 0-1 India
W
2019
2022 World Cup Qualifiers
Qatar 0-0 India
D
2019
2022 World Cup Qualifiers
Afghanistan 1-1 India
D
2019
2022 World Cup Qualifiers
Oman 1-0 India
L
2021
International friendly
Oman 1-1 India
D
2021
International friendly
UAE 6-0 India
L
2021
2022 World Cup Qualifiers
India 0-1 Qatar
L
2021
2022 World Cup Qualifiers
Bangladesh 0-2 India
W
2021
2022 World Cup Qualifiers
India 1-1 Afghanistan
D
2021
International friendly
Nepal 1-1 India
D
2021
International friendly
Nepal 1-2 India
W
2021
2021 SAFF Championship
Bangladesh 1-1 India
D
2021
2021 SAFF Championship
India 0-0 Sri Lanka
D
2021
2021 SAFF Championship
Nepal 0-1 India
W
2021
2021 SAFF Championship
India 3-1 Maldives
W
2021
2021 SAFF Championship
India 3-0 Nepal
W
2022
International friendly
Bahrain 2-1 India
L
2022
International friendly
India 0-3 Belarus
L
2022
International friendly
India 0-2 Jordan
L
Total
6W, 7D, 7L