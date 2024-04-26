It's time to give Bruno Fernandes his flowers! Man Utd captain is right up there with Martin Odegaard & Kevin De Bruyne as one of the Premier League's finest midfielders

The Portuguese playmaker is carrying Erik ten Hag's chaotic Red Devils, and deserves far more credit for his performances

Bruno Fernandes is not the most likeable footballer. He will go to extreme lengths to gain an advantage over his opponents, including greatly over-exaggerating any physical contact, and never hesitates to lambast the referee, or his own team-mates, when things are not going his way.

The Manchester United captain often lets his emotions get the better of him, with his poor body language a reflection of his volatile nature, while he is also guilty of losing the ball cheaply multiple times a game. It all makes for a frustrating viewing experience as a fan.

But there are also very few players in Europe as brilliant and bold as Fernandes. He's a born winner with a warrior mindset, and demands the highest standards from himself and those around him.

Under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag, United have plunged to once unfathomable depths, and can no longer be considered one of the world's top teams. They are destined to finish outside of the Premier League's top four after a truly disastrous season, which not even an FA Cup final upset against rivals Manchester City would be enough to salvage.

None of the blame can be laid at Fernandes' door, though. The Portuguese is the only member of the squad who can honestly say he's run himself into the ground to try and turn the tide, and without his willingness to take risks, United could well have found themselves battling to avoid being drawn into a relegation dogfight.

United should count themselves very lucky that Fernandes has remained loyal after toiling away for so long with barely any reward, and it's high time he is given his flowers for his outstanding contribution the Premier League.