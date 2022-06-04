How did India qualify for the AFC Asian Cup in their past four appearances?
India first participated in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in 1960. Since then the Blue Tigers have played 59 matches in the qualifiers so far. Out of them, they have won 18, drawn 11, and have lost 30.
Their biggest win came against Laos when they defeated the Million Elephants 6-1. Whereas, their biggest loss (6-0) was inflicted by Japan away from home in 2006.
India are yet to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. They have been placed alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round draw held virtually in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
When are India playing in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers?
Game
Date
Kick-off time
India vs Cambodia
June 8, 2022
8:30pm IST
Afghanistan vs India
June 11, 2022
8:30pm IST
India vs Hong Kong
June 14, 2022
8:30pm IST
How did India qualify for the 1964 AFC Asian Cup?India qualified for the 1964 Asian Cup without playing any qualifiers because most of the other Western Zone teams withdrew from the competition. With English coach Harry Wright at the helm, India finished second among four teams.
How did India qualify for the 1984 AFC Asian Cup?
India were placed in Group 3 of the 1984 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers alongside South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, and North Yemen. All the fixtures were played in a centralised venue which happened to be Kolkata. Out of four matches, they won three and lost one. Their solitary loss came against South Korea who went on to top the group while India finished second. The top two teams qualified for the main event.
India lost all games in the Asian Cup, however.
Date
Fixture
Venue
October 12, 1984
India 4-0 North Yemen
Kolkata, India
October 14, 1984
India 2-1 Malaysia
Kolkata, India
October 17, 1984
India 2-0 Pakistan
Kolkata, India
October 19, 1984
India 0-1 South Korea
Kolkata, India
How did India qualify for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup?India did not take part in the qualifiers as the Blue Tigers had already ensured a final beth by winning the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup which was created for developing football nations. India crashed out of the group stage in 2011 Asian Cup.
How did India qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup?
India had to take part in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers right from the first round. They beat Nepal over two legs and progressed to the second round where 40 teams were equally divided into eight groups. India finished last in Group D as they won just one out of the eight matches. Hence they had to play a qualifying playoff against Laos where they won 7-1 in aggregate over the two legs.
In the third round, they won four out of six matches. Although the Blue Tigers finished on equal points with Kyrgyzstan they had a better head-to-head record which helped them top Group A and qualify for the final stage.
First Round
Date
Fixture
Venue
March 12, 2015
India 2-0 Nepal
Guwahati, India
March 17, 2015
Nepal 0-0 India
Kathmandu, Nepal
Second Round
Date
Fixture
Venue
June 11, 2015
India 1-2 Oman
Bengaluru, India
June 16, 2015
Guam 2-1 India
Dededo, Guam
September 8, 2015
India 0-3 Iran
Bengaluru, India
October 8, 2015
Turkmenistan 2-1 India
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
October 13, 2015
Oman 3-0 India
Muscat, Oman
November 12, 2015
India 1-0 Guam
Bengaluru, India
March 24, 2016
Iran 4-0 India
Tehran, Iran
March 29, 2016
India 1-2 Turkmenistan
Kochi, India
Play-Off Round
Date
Fixture
Venue
June 2, 2016
Laos 0-1 India
Vientiane, India
June 7, 2016
India 6-1 Laos
Guwahati, India
Third Round
Date
Fixture
Venue
March 28, 2017
Myanmar 0-1 India
Yangon, Myanmar
June 13, 2017
India 1-0 Kyrgyzstan
Bengaluru, India
September 5, 2017
Macau 0-2 India
Taipa, Macau
October 11, 2017
India 4-1 Macau
Bengaluru, India
November 14, 2017
India 2-2 Myanmar
Margoa, India
March 27, 2018
Kyrgyzstan 2-1 India
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan