How did India qualify for the AFC Asian Cup in their past four appearances?

The Indian team is just three games away from securing their ticket to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup...

India first participated in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in 1960. Since then the Blue Tigers have played 59 matches in the qualifiers so far. Out of them, they have won 18, drawn 11, and have lost 30.

Their biggest win came against Laos when they defeated the Million Elephants 6-1. Whereas, their biggest loss (6-0) was inflicted by Japan away from home in 2006.

India are yet to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. They have been placed alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round draw held virtually in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

When are India playing in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers?

Game Date Kick-off time India vs Cambodia June 8, 2022 8:30pm IST Afghanistan vs India June 11, 2022 8:30pm IST India vs Hong Kong June 14, 2022 8:30pm IST

How did India qualify for the 1964 AFC Asian Cup?

How did India qualify for the 1984 AFC Asian Cup?

India qualified for the 1964 Asian Cup without playing any qualifiers because most of the other Western Zone teams withdrew from the competition. With English coach Harry Wright at the helm, India finished second among four teams.

India were placed in Group 3 of the 1984 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers alongside South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, and North Yemen. All the fixtures were played in a centralised venue which happened to be Kolkata. Out of four matches, they won three and lost one. Their solitary loss came against South Korea who went on to top the group while India finished second. The top two teams qualified for the main event.

India lost all games in the Asian Cup, however.

Date Fixture Venue October 12, 1984 India 4-0 North Yemen Kolkata, India October 14, 1984 India 2-1 Malaysia Kolkata, India October 17, 1984 India 2-0 Pakistan Kolkata, India October 19, 1984 India 0-1 South Korea Kolkata, India

How did India qualify for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup?

How did India qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup?

India did not take part in the qualifiers as the Blue Tigers had already ensured a final beth by winning the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup which was created for developing football nations. India crashed out of the group stage in 2011 Asian Cup.

India had to take part in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers right from the first round. They beat Nepal over two legs and progressed to the second round where 40 teams were equally divided into eight groups. India finished last in Group D as they won just one out of the eight matches. Hence they had to play a qualifying playoff against Laos where they won 7-1 in aggregate over the two legs.

In the third round, they won four out of six matches. Although the Blue Tigers finished on equal points with Kyrgyzstan they had a better head-to-head record which helped them top Group A and qualify for the final stage.

First Round

Date Fixture Venue March 12, 2015 India 2-0 Nepal Guwahati, India March 17, 2015 Nepal 0-0 India Kathmandu, Nepal

Second Round

Date Fixture Venue June 11, 2015 India 1-2 Oman Bengaluru, India June 16, 2015 Guam 2-1 India Dededo, Guam September 8, 2015 India 0-3 Iran Bengaluru, India October 8, 2015 Turkmenistan 2-1 India Ashgabat, Turkmenistan October 13, 2015 Oman 3-0 India Muscat, Oman November 12, 2015 India 1-0 Guam Bengaluru, India March 24, 2016 Iran 4-0 India Tehran, Iran March 29, 2016 India 1-2 Turkmenistan Kochi, India

Play-Off Round

Date Fixture Venue June 2, 2016 Laos 0-1 India Vientiane, India June 7, 2016 India 6-1 Laos Guwahati, India

Third Round