How did India qualify for the AFC Asian Cup in their past four appearances?

Soham Mukherjee|
Kotal Jhingan Anas Bose Thailand India Asian Cup 2019
IndiaAsian Cup Qualification

The Indian team is just three games away from securing their ticket to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup...

India first participated in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in 1960. Since then the Blue Tigers have played 59 matches in the qualifiers so far. Out of them, they have won 18, drawn 11, and have lost 30.

Their biggest win came against Laos when they defeated the Million Elephants 6-1. Whereas, their biggest loss (6-0) was inflicted by Japan away from home in 2006.

India are yet to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. They have been placed alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round draw held virtually in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Editors' Picks

When are India playing in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers?

Game

Date

Kick-off time

India vs Cambodia

June 8, 2022

8:30pm IST

Afghanistan vs India

June 11, 2022

8:30pm IST

India vs Hong Kong

June 14, 2022

8:30pm IST

How did India qualify for the 1964 AFC Asian Cup?

India qualified for the 1964 Asian Cup without playing any qualifiers because most of the other Western Zone teams withdrew from the competition. With English coach Harry Wright at the helm, India finished second among four teams.

How did India qualify for the 1984 AFC Asian Cup?

India were placed in Group 3 of the 1984 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers alongside South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, and North Yemen. All the fixtures were played in a centralised venue which happened to be Kolkata. Out of four matches, they won three and lost one. Their solitary loss came against South Korea who went on to top the group while India finished second. The top two teams qualified for the main event.

India lost all games in the Asian Cup, however.

Date

Fixture

Venue

October 12, 1984

India 4-0 North Yemen

Kolkata, India

October 14, 1984

India 2-1 Malaysia

Kolkata, India

October 17, 1984

India 2-0 Pakistan

Kolkata, India

October 19, 1984

India 0-1 South Korea

Kolkata, India

How did India qualify for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup?

India did not take part in the qualifiers as the Blue Tigers had already ensured a final beth by winning the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup which was created for developing football nations. India crashed out of the group stage in 2011 Asian Cup.

How did India qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup?

India had to take part in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers right from the first round. They beat Nepal over two legs and progressed to the second round where 40 teams were equally divided into eight groups. India finished last in Group D as they won just one out of the eight matches. Hence they had to play a qualifying playoff against Laos where they won 7-1 in aggregate over the two legs.

Article continues below

In the third round, they won four out of six matches. Although the Blue Tigers finished on equal points with Kyrgyzstan they had a better head-to-head record which helped them top Group A and qualify for the final stage.

First Round

Date

Fixture

Venue

March 12, 2015

India 2-0 Nepal

Guwahati, India

March 17, 2015

Nepal 0-0 India

Kathmandu, Nepal

Second Round

Date

Fixture

Venue

June 11, 2015

India 1-2 Oman

Bengaluru, India

June 16, 2015

Guam 2-1 India

Dededo, Guam

September 8, 2015

India 0-3 Iran

Bengaluru, India

October 8, 2015

Turkmenistan 2-1 India

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

October 13, 2015

Oman 3-0 India

Muscat, Oman

November 12, 2015

India 1-0 Guam

Bengaluru, India

March 24, 2016

Iran 4-0 India

Tehran, Iran

March 29, 2016

India 1-2 Turkmenistan

Kochi, India

Play-Off Round

Date

Fixture

Venue

June 2, 2016

Laos 0-1 India

Vientiane, India

June 7, 2016

India 6-1 Laos

Guwahati, India

Third Round

Date

Fixture

Venue

March 28, 2017

Myanmar 0-1 India

Yangon, Myanmar

June 13, 2017

India 1-0 Kyrgyzstan

Bengaluru, India

September 5, 2017

Macau 0-2 India

Taipa, Macau

October 11, 2017

India 4-1 Macau

Bengaluru, India

November 14, 2017

India 2-2 Myanmar

Margoa, India

March 27, 2018

Kyrgyzstan 2-1 India

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan