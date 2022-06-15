2022 World Cup: Official poster unveiled by female Qatari artist Bouthayna Al Muftah

The World Cup is set to kick-off on November 21 in Qatar...

The official poster of the 2022 World Cup was unveiled at the Hamad International Airport in Doha on Wednesday.

The poster was unveiled by female Qatari artist Bouthayna Al Muftah who also designed the same. Interestingly, the 2022 World Cup will have a series of posters rather than just one as has been the case so far for World Cups.

The main poster for the World Cup, hosted by Qatar, shows the traditional Arab headwear being thrown up in the air. it symbolises celebration and football fandom.

There are seven supporting posters as well. They showcase the Arab world's passion for the global game of football. The World Cup is being hosted in the Arab region for the very first time in history.

“My main inspiration was the concept of collective memory,” said Al Muftah. “Most of my work focuses on past experiences, memories, tying them to the present and archiving them in a contemporary manner. I wanted the posters to follow this theme and tell the story of Qatar’s football culture.”

FIFA Marketing Director, Jean-François Pathy, said: “The Official Poster for Qatar 2022 is an atmospheric reflection of Qatar’s artistic and football heritage. We are very proud of this beautiful series of posters that portray Qatar’s passion for football and shines a global spotlight on such a talented, female local artist.”

“These stunning posters symbolise our love of football and our excitement at hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world,” said Khalid Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director General, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

The World Cup kicks off on November 21 in Qatar and will be held across eight venues. The final will be held on December 18. This is only the second time that the World Cup is being held in Asia.

