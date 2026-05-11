AFP
Xabi Alonso emerges as frontrunner to become new Chelsea manager amid backing from BlueCo ownership group
BlueCo backs Alonso for Stamford Bridge role
Alonso has emerged as the front-runner for the Chelsea job in a move that indicates the club is willing to cede more power to the manager over recruitment. As reported by The i paper, the Blues are showing serious interest in the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss, who is said to be open to the prospect of a move to Stamford Bridge despite the travails of previous managers Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.
Chelsea have other candidates with Fulham’s Marco Silva and Bournemouth’s soon-to-be free agent Andoni Iraola both of interest, but Alonso has some high-profile backing inside the ownership group and would represent something of a coup given he is one of the hottest managerial properties on the market. He might also be an option if Arne Slot leaves Liverpool, though reports claim that at the moment they are planning to retain him for next season, despite the club’s apparent regression.
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The transfer ripple effect
An Alonso appointment would likely trigger a massive summer of activity as the club seeks to align the squad with his tactical vision. Unlike Rosenior, who was integrated from within the BlueCo group, Alonso would arrive with the leverage to demand specific profiles. This shift suggests that the Chelsea board is finally prioritising a manager’s technical expertise over a rigid corporate structure in their bid to return to the top of the Premier League.
Chelsea have considered other options, with Cesc Fabregas remaining a popular figure among the fanbase. However, the former midfielder is expected to stay in Italy for at least another season with Como. That development effectively narrows the race to three leading contenders: Alonso, Silva, and Iraola. While Iraola remains a strong candidate, Alonso has emerged as Chelsea’s preferred choice to usher in a new era at Stamford Bridge.
Internal struggles and squad concerns
Maresca’s departure came amid reports that his relationship with the club’s hierarchy had broken down and he had clashed with them over transfers. He said to be poised to succeed Pep Guardiola if the Catalan decides to leave Manchester City at the end of the season. This history of friction has necessitated a rethink from the Chelsea board as they look to land a world-class appointment.
There are question marks over the future of stars such as Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer, with Chelsea’s senior players set to miss out on significant bonuses without Champions League football next season. The Blues have ambitious transfer targets themselves, including Elliot Anderson, who is being targeted by City and Manchester United, but those appear unrealistic while the club are perceived to be in turmoil off the field.
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What comes next?
Saturday's FA Cup final offers Chelsea a final shot at redemption in a largely dismal campaign, but the stakes extend far beyond silverware. Given Todd Boehly's eye-watering transfer spend and a gargantuan wage bill, the Blues simply cannot afford to spend another year in the Champions League wilderness. It makes the identity of their next managerial appointment absolutely critical.