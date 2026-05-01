Will Wrexham be checking other results? Phil Parkinson reveals stance in play-off chase as Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac sweat on shot at Premier League promotion

Speaking ahead of the historic encounter, Parkinson emphasised the importance of maintaining tactical discipline while acknowledging the magnitude of the occasion for the club. He said: "It's an obviously an important game, we've got to the last game of the season and it's great to be involved in the mix.

"We're going to give it everything we've got as you can imagine. Preparation has been decent, I am happy with the lads who seem in a really good place and ready to finish the regulation season hopefully with a really strong performance. As always, in any of these games, whether it's a big cup tie or it's a pivotal league game, it's blocking everything out.

"The motivation is always going to be there and understanding of concentrating on the detail of what's required on the day. It's a historic game for the club. When you look back, it is history for us to go into the last day of the season with a chance for the first time to get into the top six in this division."