Getty
Wrexham fight back to seal 'one of our best wins' under Phil Parkinson as Red Dragons keep promotion play-off hopes alive
Wrexham roar back to beat Blades
Wrexham headed into the game after a disappointing defeat to Watford but bounced back in style against the Blades. Andre Brooks gave the hosts the lead just after half time, but Wrexham came roaring back and took all three points thanks to goals from former Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass and Sam Smith. The victory sparked jubilant celebrations from the away side at the final whistle as they continue to dream of yet another promotion and a place in the Premier League.
- Getty Images Sport
'One of our best' - Wrexham thrilled by Sheffield United win
Wrexham assistant manager Steve Parkin hailed the result. He told reporters: "In the five years we've been here now, that's in our top 10 of the games we probably needed to win, and we needed to keep our run going. A few people wrote us off after the Watford game, we've got a few injuries and a few players who would ordinarily be in and around the team not available at the moment, and that was a big effort from the lads psychologically to turn the tables on a good side after the disappointment of Tuesday night. That's really right up there as one of our best wins.
"We just want to be part of the party at the end of the year. We want to be one of the teams pushing to be in the play-offs. We want to be in and around it. We've got great games coming up. We've got games against the big teams which is important. Why wouldn't we want to be in a division that's spectacular in terms of attendances and the games, and why wouldn't we want to be involved in the shake-up? So that's why it was such a big game."
'A real handful' - Wrexham praise for goalscorer Smith
Smith's goal was his ninth of the season for Wrexham and earned him praise from Parkin. He told reporters: "It's been difficult for him because he's playing every minute of every game. Kieffer's picked up a hamstring injury which we were obviously disappointed about. But I thought he was great today. He was a real handful all day for the two centre-backs. He ran in behind, he ran down the sides, he was physical, he won headers and he's chipped in with an assist and a goal, which is just an outstanding effort at a real difficult place to come to."
Meanwhile, the goalscorer felt the victory was a huge result after defeat last time out. He told
: "I think that's a massive result, especially coming off the disappointment at Watford. The manager said it in the changing room at half-time. He said to just leave it all out there, we've got a break coming up, we've had a long period and just don't regret the opportunity. I think the lads dug in deep and have come away with the three points."
- AFP
What comes next for Wrexham?
Wrexham will now take a break from competitive action due to the international break. The Red Dragons return with a trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom before Southampton visit the Racecourse Ground.
Advertisement