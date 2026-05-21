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World Cup sticker shock: Levi’s Stadium tops cost ranking with $34.24 beer-and-meal combo
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Tickets aren't the only cost
Ticket prices have been one of the biggest talking points around the World Cup, but SeatPick’s study did not factor in the cost of getting into matches. Instead, it focused on what fans can expect to spend once they are inside the stadium, combining the price of one beer and one basic meal.
The three priciest venues in the ranking are all in major U.S. markets: Levi’s Stadium at $34.24, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., at $33.22 and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., at $32.24.
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'U.S. venues dominate the top end of the ranking'
For fans looking to attend high-demand matches, the total cost could rise sharply. The cheapest available ticket for the USMNT’s group-stage game against Paraguay at SoFi, for example, is currently listed at $955.
“The U.S. venues dominate the top end of the ranking, which reflects the higher cost of attending major events in markets such as the San Francisco Bay Area, New York/New Jersey, and Los Angeles,” SeatPick CEO Gilad Zilberman said. “These are huge host destinations with world-class stadiums, but fans should not underestimate how much the full day out could cost once they are inside the stadium.”
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'The gap between the most and least expensive venues is hard to ignore'
The difference is especially stark when comparing the most expensive U.S. venue with the most affordable stadium in Mexico.
“The gap between the most and least expensive venues is hard to ignore. Fans at Levi’s Stadium are looking at $34.24 for a beer and basic meal, while the same basic match-day purchase at Estadio Akron is just $9.77,” SeatPick CEO Gilad Zilberman said. “That is a major difference, especially for supporters travelling with children or planning to attend several matches.”
Estadio Akron in Guadalajara is the most affordable World Cup venue overall, with the combined cost of one beer and one basic meal coming out to $9.77. That is a $24.47 difference from Levi’s Stadium, underlining how sharply match-day costs can vary depending on where fans are watching.
Mexico’s three World Cup venues make up the cheapest end of SeatPick’s ranking. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City follows Akron at $10.77, while Estadio BBVA in Monterrey ranks third-cheapest at $13.90. By comparison, the cheapest U.S. venue is GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where the same basic match-day purchase costs $22.37.
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What this means
The contrast with Mexico’s host venues is significant, and could shape how fans budget if they are planning to attend multiple matches across the tournament.
“These differences may not stop fans from going, but they will shape how people budget,” Zilberman said. “A supporter attending one match might absorb the cost, but a family of four or someone following their team across several cities will feel the difference much more.”
The World Cup stadiums with the most expensive match-day food and drink, according to SeatPick
Rank
Stadium
Location
Beer price
Basic meal price
Match-day food and drink cost
1
Levi’s Stadium
Santa Clara, United States
$14.24
$20.00
$34.24
2
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, United States
$13.22
$20.00
$33.22
3
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, United States
$14.24
$18.00
$32.24
4
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, United States
$12.20
$18.00
$30.20
5
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, United States
$11.44
$16.00
$27.44
6
NRG Stadium
Houston, United States
$13.02
$14.00
$27.02
7
Lumen Field
Seattle, United States
$9.88
$17.00
$26.88
8
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, United States
$8.73
$18.00
$26.73
9
BMO Field
Toronto, Canada
$9.16
$16.00
$25.16
10
BC Place
Vancouver, Canada
$8.65
$16.00
$24.65
The World Cup stadiums with the cheapest match-day food and drink, according to SeatPick
Rank
Stadium
Location
Beer price
Basic meal price
Match-day food and drink cost
1
Estadio Akron
Guadalajara, Mexico
$2.77
$7.00
$9.77
2
Estadio Azteca
Mexico City, Mexico
$2.77
$8.00
$10.77
3
Estadio BBVA
Monterrey, Mexico
$5.90
$8.00
$13.90
4
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City, United States
$9.37
$13.00
$22.37
5
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, United States
$8.65
$15.00
$23.65
6
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, United States
$9.88
$14.00
$23.88