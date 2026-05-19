World Cup resale ticket prices continue to drop, including for USMNT opener

Some of the fluctuation in prices can be attributed to the nature of the secondary market, where resale prices often rise and fall based on demand, availability and timing. That volatility comes alongside broader criticism of World Cup ticket costs, with FIFA’s official prices already higher than those outlined in the original bidding document - and well above any previous tournament. But on resale platforms, prices could still shift significantly before the tournament, particularly as more tickets enter the market or sellers lower asking prices closer to kickoff.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently commented on the continued conversation of the ticket prices, stressing the level of demand and that there are varying degrees of pricing.

“We had 500 million ticket requests," he said at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver. "In the last two (FIFA) World Cups together, we had 50 million ticket requests. Here, 500 million. We sold 100 percent of the inventory that we put on the market, which is more or less 90 percent of the global inventory so far. And, of course, we are always putting tickets on the market. There are expensive tickets, yes, but there are also affordable tickets.”

FIFA’s last-minute sales phase is already open, with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to availability.