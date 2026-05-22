World champion, crowd favourite, legend: Lukas Podolski retires

"One chapter ends, a new era begins," wrote Podolski, who has been under contract with Gornik Zabrze in Poland since 2021. Saturday's home match against Radomiak Radom will be his farewell game, just two days after he became the club's owner.

In a farewell video, the crowd favourite laid out the shirts of every club he has represented, sipped tea, then signed off with typical nonchalance: "Right, that's a day's work done." Gornik added: "Thanks for everything, Poldi, and good luck in your new role."

The forward, who won over fans with his left foot and laid-back charm, can look back on a distinguished career. He won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, capping a career that saw him make 130 appearances and score 49 goals for the national team—third all-time behind Miroslav Klose (71) and Gerd Müller (68).