Why Liverpool are happy to give up £20m transfer fee for Mohamed Salah! Reds legend John Barnes explains release as a free agent

That deal was only penned in April 2025 and was intended to keep Salah in his current surroundings through to the summer of 2027. Said terms are being cut short, with it mutually agreed that a parting of ways should take place when the current campaign comes to a close.

Salah has found the going uncharacteristically tough this term, with just 10 additions being made to an overall goal tally for Liverpool that now stands at 255 through 435 appearances. Only five Premier League efforts have been recorded this season, leading to regular spells on the bench being taken in.

It was during one of those enforced breaks from the Reds’ starting XI that Salah aimed an explosive blast in the Reds’ direction. Exit speculation was ramped up at that stage, with it announced in late March that an imminent departure had been signed off.

The odd eyebrow was raised following the revelation that the Egyptian superstar would be allowed to walk away for nothing, with there seemingly enough interest - with Saudi Pro League and MLS teams ready to do business - in order for a fee to be demanded.