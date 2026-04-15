Where does Ousmane Dembele keep his Ballon d'Or? PSG star reveals with childlike pride of prestigious award in response to Thierry Henry question
Dembele shines in Anfield victory
Dembele was the undeniable star at Anfield on Tuesday night. The forward scored twice - in the 72nd and 91st minutes - to silence the home crowd and ensure PSG have safely reached the Champions League semi-finals. These strikes took his European tally to four goals in 10 appearances this term. Following this man-of-the-match display, he joined the American broadcast CBS Sports Golazo.
Before delving into serious tactical discussions, he joked with the studio crew, which included former France international Thierry Henry, admitting with a smile that "my English is bad" and opting to continue the interview in his native tongue.
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A humble home for the golden ball
After discussing the team's ambitions for a European double, Henry steered the conversation towards a more personal achievement. He asked the PSG number 10 where he actually keeps his 2025 Ballon d'Or, a reward for a stellar campaign where he boasts 16 goals and eight assists in 32 matches across all competitions. Rather than describing a high-tech safe, Dembele charmed the panel with a grounded response. "It is in front of the TV. Like when you are little, when your mother puts the trophies next to the TV," he laughed.
Praise from an Arsenal legend
The winger's amusing revelation drew a warm reaction from Henry. The legendary striker praised his compatriot's clinical nature on the pitch during the turbulent clash against the Reds. Admiring his finishing abilities, Henry told him: "Anyway, bravo. I always believed that if you finished your actions, the business was 'die', finished, as we say."
With 10 goals in 17 Ligue 1 outings, Dembele is clearly not resting on his laurels. He remains fully focused on the current marathon season, signalling his strong intent to return to the broadcast by adding: "I hope we see each other in the semi-final and why not in the final."
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What awaits the Parisians next
PSG must now wait to discover their semi-final opponents, with a massive clash against either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid looming. The German club currently hold an advantage after securing a 2-1 away victory in their first leg.