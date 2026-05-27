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Germany Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport
Falko Blöding

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"What a mess": A DFB player learned from the media that he would not be travelling to the World Cup

World Cup
Germany
J. Nagelsmann

The DFB player learned of his World Cup snub via the media, with Germany set to compete in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

National coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed at the start of the DFB training camp ahead of the World Cup finals that one unpicked player had somehow known, even before receiving the call, that he would not be part of the 26-man DFB squad.

  • At a press conference, Nagelsmann reiterated his stance on the squad-selection process. The 38-year-old had called every player in advance to explain that they were under consideration, and he also broke the news to the World Cup hopefuls who ultimately missed the cut.

    The approach drew some criticism, as numerous names had already been leaked in the days leading up to last Thursday's announcement. "Of course, I could sit down, roll out a piece of paper and say, 'Right, these are the players.' That would, of course, prevent it from appearing in the media beforehand," Nagelsmann said. But he "doesn't care" about that.

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  • Germany Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport

    Nagelsmann: "It was a tricky situation for the player after all."

    He places greater value on "staying in touch with the players and explaining why things are the way they are. The right approach is to inform the players personally – whether the news is good or bad."

    He added, "Normally the story breaks in the media only after the players are briefed. There was one exception: the news appeared before I could call him. That is a mess—above all for the player." Although he declined to name the omitted player, he stressed, "For the player, it was a mess."

    He added, "I can't control what the media write, but I believe you should always speak to every player first."

    He added that he did not care how other nations handled such situations, and the only real issue with his approach was "this leaking, but it didn't particularly bother me personally."

    As an example, he cited Fiorentina defender Robin Gosens, who was not selected: "I rang him up, and I think that's important too. He'll now be a TV pundit at the World Cup, and I think it's important to tell the players the reasons and that we'll continue to work well together."

  • The German squad for the 2026 World Cup

    PositionPlayerClubShirt numbers
    GoalkeeperOliver BaumannTSG Hoffenheim12
    GoalkeeperManuel NeuerFC Bayern Munich1
    GoalkeeperAlexander NübelVfB Stuttgart21
    DefenceWaldemar AntonBorussia Dortmund3
    DefenderNathaniel BrownEintracht Frankfurt18
    DefenderPascal GroßBrighton & Hove Albion13
    DefenderJoshua KimmichFC Bayern Munich6
    DefenceFelix NmechaBorussia Dortmund23
    DefenderFelix Pavlovic, FC Bayern MunichFC Bayern Munich5
    DefenceDavid Raum, RB LeipzigRB Leipzig22
    DefenceAntonio RüdigerReal Madrid2
    DefenceNico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund15
    DefenderDefensive midfielder Angelo StillerVfB Stuttgart16
    DefenceJonathan Tah, FC Bayern MunichFC Bayern Munich4
    DefenderMalick ThiawNewcastle United24
    AttackNadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive.Mainz 0520
    AttackMaximilian Beier, Borussia Dortmund.Borussia Dortmund14
    AttackLeon GoretzkaFC Bayern Munich8
    AttackKai HavertzArsenal7
    AttackLennart KarlFC Bayern Munich25
    AttackJamie LewelingVfB Stuttgart9
    AttackJamal Musiala, FC Bayern MunichFC Bayern Munich10
    AttackLeroy SanéGalatasaray Istanbul19
    ForwardDeniz UndavVfB Stuttgart26
    AttackFlorian WirtzLiverpool FC17
    AttackNick WoltemadeNewcastle United11

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