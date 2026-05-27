National coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed at the start of the DFB training camp ahead of the World Cup finals that one unpicked player had somehow known, even before receiving the call, that he would not be part of the 26-man DFB squad.
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"What a mess": A DFB player learned from the media that he would not be travelling to the World Cup
At a press conference, Nagelsmann reiterated his stance on the squad-selection process. The 38-year-old had called every player in advance to explain that they were under consideration, and he also broke the news to the World Cup hopefuls who ultimately missed the cut.
The approach drew some criticism, as numerous names had already been leaked in the days leading up to last Thursday's announcement. "Of course, I could sit down, roll out a piece of paper and say, 'Right, these are the players.' That would, of course, prevent it from appearing in the media beforehand," Nagelsmann said. But he "doesn't care" about that.
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Nagelsmann: "It was a tricky situation for the player after all."
He places greater value on "staying in touch with the players and explaining why things are the way they are. The right approach is to inform the players personally – whether the news is good or bad."
He added, "Normally the story breaks in the media only after the players are briefed. There was one exception: the news appeared before I could call him. That is a mess—above all for the player." Although he declined to name the omitted player, he stressed, "For the player, it was a mess."
He added, "I can't control what the media write, but I believe you should always speak to every player first."
He added that he did not care how other nations handled such situations, and the only real issue with his approach was "this leaking, but it didn't particularly bother me personally."
As an example, he cited Fiorentina defender Robin Gosens, who was not selected: "I rang him up, and I think that's important too. He'll now be a TV pundit at the World Cup, and I think it's important to tell the players the reasons and that we'll continue to work well together."
The German squad for the 2026 World Cup
Position Player Club Shirt numbers Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann TSG Hoffenheim 12 Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer FC Bayern Munich 1 Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel VfB Stuttgart 21 Defence Waldemar Anton Borussia Dortmund 3 Defender Nathaniel Brown Eintracht Frankfurt 18 Defender Pascal Groß Brighton & Hove Albion 13 Defender Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern Munich 6 Defence Felix Nmecha Borussia Dortmund 23 Defender Felix Pavlovic, FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich 5 Defence David Raum, RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 22 Defence Antonio Rüdiger Real Madrid 2 Defence Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund 15 Defender Defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller VfB Stuttgart 16 Defence Jonathan Tah, FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich 4 Defender Malick Thiaw Newcastle United 24 Attack Nadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive. Mainz 05 20 Attack Maximilian Beier, Borussia Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund 14 Attack Leon Goretzka FC Bayern Munich 8 Attack Kai Havertz Arsenal 7 Attack Lennart Karl FC Bayern Munich 25 Attack Jamie Leweling VfB Stuttgart 9 Attack Jamal Musiala, FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich 10 Attack Leroy Sané Galatasaray Istanbul 19 Forward Deniz Undav VfB Stuttgart 26 Attack Florian Wirtz Liverpool FC 17 Attack Nick Woltemade Newcastle United 11