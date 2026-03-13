Getty Images Sport
Adama Traore in the NFL? West Ham star told he looks like 'a mini bodybuilder' as assistant coach explains winger's weightlifting ban
A Premier League player with an NFL star's physique
Traore's physical evolution has been a longstanding topic in European football, but his recent transfer to West Ham has intensified the conversation. While most elite athletes utilise resistance training to build the power necessary for the English top flight, Traore’s natural hypertrophy is so pronounced that further gym work is considered a hindrance. This has led to a formal "weightlifting ban" intended to preserve the winger's agility and ensure his significant muscle mass does not compromise his record-breaking acceleration and top-end speed.
Jemez on 'miniature bodybuilders'
Jemez, currently serving as Nuno Espirito Santo's assistant at West Ham, offered a vivid description of the Spaniard’s atypical frame, noting that he stands out even in a league full of high-level athletes. "He has a physique that's not typical of a football player. He's more like an NFL player; he looks like a bodybuilder in miniature," Jemez said to Cadena SER. While acknowledging the sheer power of the winger, Jemez stressed the importance of technical skill over raw strength: "Physical ability is important, but what's important is the ball. Give me players who know how to play football. When physical ability becomes important, you still have to be good with the ball. I think players have to play football, and everything else is a bonus."
Nuno’s enforcement of the 'no-gym' policy
West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo's strict protocols support the technical observations from Jemez. Having managed Traore previously at Wolves, Nuno is well aware that the 30-year-old’s genetics defy standard sports science. "It's incredible; it's genetics," Nuno explained when confirming the ban. "I've already told him he can't go [to the gym]. It's something he needs to realise: that he's already lifting too many weights. He carries enough weight. He'll do preventative work at the gym, but he won't be lifting heavy."
Finding the balance between power and production
Traore must adapt his unique physical skills to Nuno's tactical system to start regularly. Despite his "beast-like" reputation, the winger has mostly played as an impact substitute, struggling to replace Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville in the starting XI. Traore must show that his "no-weights" regime has prepared him for West Ham's busy schedule, where they prepare to face Manchester City and Aston Villa in the Premier League before the international break.
