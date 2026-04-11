Virgil van Dijk urges Liverpool players to give 'absolutely everything' to secure Champions League football & tells fans 'everyone is hurting' amid poor form

Reflecting on the defeat to Manchester City and the tough schedule that followed, Van Dijk acknowledged the team’s struggles but insisted the performance levels must improve.

"It has been a difficult season for us all, for sure, and there is no shying away from the fact that the past few days have been particularly tough,” the defender wrote in his pre-match programme notes. “To lose in the manner we did against Manchester City was bad – unacceptable, in my opinion – and to go from that into another extremely difficult game against one of Europe’s best teams in Paris Saint-Germain was always going to be very challenging. So it proved."

"We need a special performance if we are to turn it around, of course, but with you guys behind us at Anfield, we have to believe. We know how big these final weeks of the season are. We have seven Premier League games left and we know exactly what is required if we want to qualify for the Champions League next season. So we have to get our heads down, stick together and give absolutely everything. Nothing else is acceptable at this football club."