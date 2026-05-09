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Revealed: Vinicius Junior remarkably had 'agreement' in place to join Barcelona before Real Madrid move
Barcelona once had preliminary agreement for Vinicius
Bartomeu has revealed that the club had reached a preliminary agreement to sign Vinicius while the winger was still playing in Brazil. The former Barca president explained that Barcelona had already held discussions with the player’s representatives and family. The Catalan club considered the Brazilian youngster one of the most promising talents in world football and attempted to secure his signature early. However, the move never materialised.
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Bartomeu explains how Madrid won the race
Real Madrid eventually stepped in and completed a deal with Flamengo in May 2017 to sign the then-16-year-old, with the transfer becoming official once he turned 18 in July 2018. Bartomeu confirmed that Barcelona had made significant progress in talks before Madrid secured the player.
"Vinicius Jr was of interest to us (Barca),” Bartomeu told ESPN Deportes. "We spoke with his family, with his agents, and there was indeed an initial agreement. Madrid possibly made a better offer than Barca and took Vinicius."
A missed opportunity that shaped a rivalry
Vinicius has since developed into one of Real Madrid’s most influential players. During his eight seasons with the club's first team, the Brazilian winger scored 127 goals and provided 100 assists in 372 appearances across all competitions. He also played a key role in numerous La Liga and Champions League triumphs, including the only goal in the 2022 final against Liverpool. His rise from promising teenager to global star has cemented his status as one of the most dangerous attackers in European football.
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El Clasico clash with the title on the line
Hansi Flick’s Barcelona side currently sit 11 points clear at the top of La Liga with four matches remaining. One point from the clash would secure the league title. And the Blaugrana now have the chance to seal the title when they face Real Madrid at Camp Nou this weekend.