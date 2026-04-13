VIDEO: Unseen fan footage shows Rayan Cherki playing BOTTLE-FLIP game during Man City's win over Chelsea

The playmaker was instrumental in City's second-half demolition of the Blues, providing two crucial assists to secure the three points at Stamford Bridge. He first set up Nico O’Reilly for the deadlock-breaker in the 51st minute before delivering the pass for Marc Guehi to double the visitors' advantage. Footage of his bottle-flip antics emerged from a mid-game stoppage while a player received treatment, occurring well before he was replaced by Phil Foden in the 76th minute.