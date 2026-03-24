VIDEO: 'Pele is the king!' - Brentford striker Igor Thiago picks between all-time Brazil legends
A meteoric rise to the Selecao
Speaking to GOAL at the London Football Awards, in association with the Willow Foundation, Thiago cut a relaxed figure despite the immense pressure currently resting on his shoulders. The forward was officially handed his maiden Brazil call-up by head coach Carlo Ancelotti on March 17, a selection that served as a just reward for his extraordinary domestic form. Since arriving from Bulgarian side Ludogorets, Thiago has shown remarkable resilience to overcome early injury woes in West London and become one of Europe’s most clinical finishers. This season, he has spearheaded the Brentford attack with a blend of power and precision, racking up an incredible 22 goals and one assist in just 33 appearances across all competitions.
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Pele takes the crown
During a quick-fire "this or that" challenge, Thiago was asked to navigate the complex hierarchy of Brazilian footballing royalty. The forward initially favoured Neymar over Ronaldinho and chose Ronaldo Nazario over Rivaldo before opting for the legendary Garrincha over Kaka.
In the subsequent head-to-head rounds, he leaned towards Neymar over Ronaldo and preferred Pele to Romario, eventually pitting the three-time World Cup winner against the modern era's most iconic names. When the contest reached its final stages, Thiago chose Pele over Garrincha, before delivering his definitive verdict when Pele was placed up against Neymar. He said: "Pele. Pele is the king."
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A baptism of fire in the USA
The Brentford forward now faces a significant test of his credentials during the international break in the United States, where Brazil are scheduled to meet high-calibre opposition in France and Croatia. These friendlies provide the perfect platform for Thiago to translate his prolific club form to the global stage while integrating with creative outlets such as Vinicius Jr. If he can maintain his clinical scoring rate against such elite European defences, he will likely cement his place as a permanent fixture in Ancelotti’s plans as the road to the 2026 World Cup intensifies.