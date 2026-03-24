VIDEO: 'Pele is the king!' - Brentford striker Igor Thiago picks between all-time Brazil legends

During a quick-fire "this or that" challenge, Thiago was asked to navigate the complex hierarchy of Brazilian footballing royalty. The forward initially favoured Neymar over Ronaldinho and chose Ronaldo Nazario over Rivaldo before opting for the legendary Garrincha over Kaka.

In the subsequent head-to-head rounds, he leaned towards Neymar over Ronaldo and preferred Pele to Romario, eventually pitting the three-time World Cup winner against the modern era's most iconic names. When the contest reached its final stages, Thiago chose Pele over Garrincha, before delivering his definitive verdict when Pele was placed up against Neymar. He said: "Pele. Pele is the king."