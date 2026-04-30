VIDEO: Merih Demiral makes hugely controversial ref claim about Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as he sparks BRAWL after daring medal parade around pitch

As the game ended, emotions boiled over. Demiral was central to the drama, engaging in heated verbal exchanges with both Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman. The confrontation didn't stop at mere words, as the defender took the provocative step of parading his AFC Champions League Elite medal around the stadium - a trophy Al-Ahli secured earlier this month - to remind the Al-Nassr faithful of his team's recent continental success.

Demiral’s decision to flaunt his winners' medal in Al-Nassr's backyard was a calculated dig at the league leaders. He later took to social media to double down on the gesture, posting: “For the first time, there is a Champions League medal in their stadium.” The move was designed to highlight Al-Nassr's lack of recent continental silverware despite their heavy investment in global superstars.