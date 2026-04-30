VIDEO: Merih Demiral makes hugely controversial ref claim about Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as he sparks BRAWL after daring medal parade around pitch
Medal parade sparks viral social media spat
As the game ended, emotions boiled over. Demiral was central to the drama, engaging in heated verbal exchanges with both Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman. The confrontation didn't stop at mere words, as the defender took the provocative step of parading his AFC Champions League Elite medal around the stadium - a trophy Al-Ahli secured earlier this month - to remind the Al-Nassr faithful of his team's recent continental success.
Demiral’s decision to flaunt his winners' medal in Al-Nassr's backyard was a calculated dig at the league leaders. He later took to social media to double down on the gesture, posting: “For the first time, there is a Champions League medal in their stadium.” The move was designed to highlight Al-Nassr's lack of recent continental silverware despite their heavy investment in global superstars.
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Demiral hits out at Al-Nassr officiating bias
The Turkish centre-back was unable to contain his frustration following the final whistle on Wednesday. Al-Ahli felt aggrieved by several decisions during the contest, particularly a challenge from Coman on Demiral that the defender felt deserved a red card. Demiral displayed his battle scars after the match to highlight the severity of the tackle.
“Check my foot, he almost broke it. It’s a shame,” Demiral stated, before escalating his criticism to include the integrity of the league’s officiating. He suggested that there is a concerted effort to ensure the Riyadh-based club finishes on top of the podium. “It looks clear referees help Al Nassr, they want them to win. We always win games and nobody helps. We will remain on top,” he added, despite the blow to his team’s title aspirations.
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Fallout from a night of chaos
As the dust settles on the Riyadh derby, the focus shifts to the potential sanctions for those involved. Demiral's decision to taunt the home crowd with his silverware and his subsequent comments about the officiating are likely to be scrutinised by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's disciplinary committee. Both clubs are now awaiting official reports, with many expecting heavy fines or suspensions to be handed out following one of the most controversial matches of the season.