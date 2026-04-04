Video: Barcelona beat Atlético thanks to Lewandowski's strike

Barcelona clinched victory in the La Liga Round 30 showdown with a dramatic 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid on Saturday evening at the Riazor Metropolitano Stadium.

The match was heading for a draw until the dying moments, before Robert Lewandowski scored Barcelona’s winner in the 87th minute.

The victory represents a major boost for Barça in the title race, as they consolidated their lead at the top of La Liga with 76 points, moving seven points clear of Real Madrid, who lost 2-1 away to Real Mallorca earlier today, whilst Atlético remain on 57 points in fourth place.