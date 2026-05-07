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Ryan Tolmich

USMNT in MLS: Matt Turner, Matt Freese battle for goalkeeper spot as Diego Luna, Max Arfsten stay hot

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M. Turner
M. Freese
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M. Arfsten

With the MLS season in full swing, GOAL takes a look at how USMNT players with World Cup ambitions are faring as roster selection looms

Some portion of the U.S. Men's National team's World Cup roster will come from Major League Soccer. We do not yet know how much, but there certainly will be a few key players in the squad who ply their trade stateside. Now, a few months into the MLS season, it's a bit easier to take stock of where players stand and where they may stand in a few weeks when the World Cup roster is unveiled.

While a whole lot of eyes are on the final weeks of the European season, the MLS campaign is in full swing, at least until the World Cup break. Heading into March camp, it felt too soon to make real assessments of MLS players in early-season form but, now in early May, we're nearly a third of the way through the MLS season. More crucially, we're less than three weeks away from a roster unveiling. The pressure is on for everyone, including USMNT players who play their club soccer at home.

So where does everyone stand? Which MLS players are in good form and which have some work to do? GOAL takes a look...

  • Matt Turner Matt FreeseGetty/GOAL

    Goalkeeper competition heats up

    It still seems likely that Matt Freese will be the starter this summer, but Matt Turner sure is turning up the pressure.

    Turner has been spectacular to start this MLS season, and there's a very real argument to be made that he's been the best goalkeeper in MLS. He's faced 61 shots on target this season and made 49 saves. He leads MLS in goals prevented at 6.56 and has yet to make an error leading to a goal. Turner is showing the kind of form that won him the 2022 job, and the kind of form that dipped due to a lack of playing time in Europe in the years since.

    That's not to say Freese hasn't been good. The NYCFC shot-stopper has been solid as well, even if he hasn't been quite as good as Turner. If you're of the belief that it's Freese's job to lose, he surely hasn't lost it. Turner is, however, doing everything he can to win it in these final few weeks before the tournament gets rolling.

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  • Real Salt Lake v Sporting Kansas CityGetty Images Sport

    Luna and Arfsten in form

    Diego Luna and Max Arfsten were two of last summer's breakout stars and are in the type of form that could ensure their participation this summer, too.

    Starting with Luna, who missed time to start the season due to injury. That also kept him out of March camp, a frustrating blow for a player fighting for a World Cup spot. In the weeks since, though, Luna has been fantastic, providing three goals and an assist over his last five appearances. Luna remains the face of Real Salt Lake. He also remains the club's chief goal creator.

    Arfsten has been creating goals, too. The USMNT left-back/left winger/left midfielder already has three goals and four assists in 11 games this season. Under new coach Henrik Rydstrom, Arfsten has been playing higher up the pitch, and the Crew have reaped the benefits of his increased attacking output.

    While Luna and Arfsten are not expected to be starters this summer, both have shown the ability to impact games. They're doing just that on the club level as they fight for an international place.

  • New York City FC v Charlotte FCGetty Images Sport

    Centerback concerns

    There are two MLS contenders for center back spots at the World Cup, but both are experiencing difficult moments.

    Starting with Tim Ream, who has been out with a hamstring injury for several weeks. The Charlotte FC star could be back as soon as this weekend as he ramps up his recovery, but that does leave just four games to get back rolling before the USMNT's World Cup roster is confirmed.

    Miles Robinson has been battling injury issues as well. A leg injury impacted his participation in March camp, although he did feature on April 18 against the Chicago Fire. He has not played since, though, and, even before the injury, the Robinson-led Cincinnati defense wasn't performing particularly well, conceding 14 goals in a three-games-in-seven-days stretch before the March international window.

    As a result, both will have points to prove in these final weeks, while their competitors in Europe look to do the same in the final weeks of their seasons.

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  • Houston Dynamo FC v Chicago Fire FCGetty Images Sport

    McGlynn's injury recovery

    Ahead of the MLS season, Jack McGlynn spoke to GOALabout the harder parts of injury recovery. An injury robbed him of the final stretch of 2025, keeping him out of crucial matches for both the Houston Dynamo and the USMNT. It was challenging, particularly mentally.

    "You're hurt, and it sucks watching," he told GOAL. "Man, it's a feeling I never want to have again. Being helpless, watching my team struggle, it's the worst thing you can do. I'm just thrilled to try to be healthy this year and help my team because I never want to feel that again."

    McGlynn has had to deal with that feeling again this season. After starting the season well, another injury kept McGlynn out of four Dynamo matches between March 21 and April 25. He's back now, though, and he's ramping up, having played 35, 45 and, most recently, 63 minutes in matches since his return.

    The Dynamo midfielder remains a unique player in the USMNT pool. His ability to change games with his left foot, either with a pass or a long-range shot, could be valuable off the bench. He has a few weeks left to showcase that as he looks to make up for lost time.

    He does, of course, have competition, particularly in MLS. Both Sebastian Berhalter and Cristian Roldan continue to lead the way for their clubs, and their levels don't seem to be dropping. It'll be an interesting race, then, for midfield roster spots.

  • Julian Hall New York Red BullsGetty

    Young stars on the rise

    It could be argued that the story of the MLS season so far has been the rise of several young American stars. Their breakouts don't seem to be a flash in the pan, either, as several of the league's up-and-comers look like they're for real.

    Up first is Zavier Gozo, who continues to complement and, at times, outshine the aforementioned Luna. After scoring four goals and adding three assists last season, Gozo already has three goals and three assists in 10 games this season for RSL. The 19-year-old winger is breaking out, and Europe is clearly watching. The USMNT might just be, too, if not for this summer, then for later this year.

    He's not the only teenager scoring goals. Julian Hall is doing so at an incredible pace for the New York Red Bulls. In just 11 games, he has six goals and two assists, which has drawn attention from the Polish FA, who recently made the trip stateside to woo him. Hall's teammate, Adri Mehmeti, has been equally good from a deeper midfield spot. Both have real USMNT ambitions, although Poland will hope Hall opts to pass on those ambitions to represent their side.

    There are other young stars to watch, too. Cavan Sullivan hasn't played quite as much as many would like, but has shown real flashes. Jude Terry scored a stunner to open his account with LAFC. Niko Tsakiris is blossoming with the San Jose Earthquakes as the team's primary playmaker. The future seems bright for USMNT stars in MLS, to say the least.