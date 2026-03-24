Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
USA 2026 World Cup KitsNike
Angelica Daujotas

United States FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

SHOPPING
KITS
World Cup
USA

Nike revive Waldo stripes as USMNT unveil 2026 World Cup kits.

The wait is over. With the 2026 World Cup heading to home soil, the spotlight isn’t just on performances - it’s on what the USMNT will wear when the world is watching.

Shop USA kits at NikeBuy now

Nike and U.S. Soccer have delivered, unveiling a “Stars & Stripes” collection that blends heritage with modern edge. The iconic “Waldo” stripes return for the home shirt, while a sleek, all-dark away kit is already generating serious buzz online.

This isn’t just kit talk, it’s the look set to define a World Cup on American turf. With the countdown to June 11 underway, here’s everything you need to know about the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup kits, from design details to release info and pricing.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: USA FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • USA 2026 World Cup Home KitNike

    United States 2026 World Cup Home Kit

    The 2026 home kit, officially dubbed the Stripes kit, is a bold and literal interpretation of the American flag. Drawing heavy inspiration from the iconic "Waldo" stripes of 2012 and the kits worn during the 1994 World Cup (the last time the U.S. hosted), the jersey features vibrant red and white wavy stripes across the front and sleeves.

    The wavy design is intended to mimic the look of a flag fluttering in the wind. To ground the loud pattern, the kit features a clean navy blue crew-neck collar and matching navy sleeve cuffs. Nike has utilised its new Aero-FIT technology, which focuses on lightweight breathability and moisture-wicking for the summer heat.

    Shop USA kits at NikeBuy now

    Shop USA kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

    • Advertisement
  • USA 2026 World Cup Away KitNike

    United States 2026 World Cup Away Kit

    Contrasting the bright home look, the away kit - known as the Stars kit - takes a more "stealth" approach. The primary colour is a deep obsidian/carbon black, providing a sleek, lifestyle-oriented aesthetic that works both on and off the field.

    The standout feature is a subtle, tonal star pattern integrated directly into the fabric, which becomes more visible under stadium lights. Red detailing appears on the side panels and the back of the neck, while the federation crest is rendered in a metallic silver finish to symbolise the ambition of the host nation.

    Shop USA kits at NikeBuy now

    Shop USA kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL