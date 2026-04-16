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'Unclear vision' - Chelsea Supporters’ Trust blasts 'inconsistent' BlueCo ownership regime in open letter
A breakdown in communication
The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has voiced significant concerns regarding the direction of the club under the BlueCo ownership group, which is led by American businessman Todd Boehly. In a lengthy open letter published on Thursday, the CST highlighted a growing disconnect between the hierarchy and the fanbase, citing issues ranging from ticket pricing to a general lack of transparent engagement. The group questioned why supporters should continue to show faith "in a strategy that has involved extraordinary disruption and expenditure."
The letter serves as a precursor to planned protests at Stamford Bridge ahead of Saturday’s high-profile clash against Manchester United. According to the CST, the frustrations of the match-going fans have reached a tipping point, as they feel the club's traditional identity is being sacrificed for an experimental multi-club model that has yet to yield tangible stability or success.
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Questions over long-term strategy
Despite a staggering investment of approximately £1.5 billion on transfer fees since the 2022 takeover, Chelsea's performance levels have fluctuated wildly. The club recently recorded a Premier League record pre-tax loss of £262.4m for the last financial year, adding financial scrutiny to their sporting struggles. The CST insists that their grievances are not merely a reaction to poor results, but rather a fundamental disagreement with the current operational philosophy.
"These concerns are not driven by short-term results, and they will not be resolved by them," the CST stated. "They relate to the underlying direction of the club, and they will persist regardless of fluctuations on the pitch. At the heart of supporter concern is a simple point: the current model has demanded a huge amount of faith from the fanbase, while giving too little clarity in return. Supporters have watched relentless upheaval. Players, managers, staff, and structures have changed at pace. This has been presented as part of a long-term plan."
Identity crisis at Stamford Bridge
The transition under BlueCo has seen frequent changes in the dugout, most recently with the departure of Enzo Maresca in December, which has been followed by a difficult run under Liam Rosenior that has seen the team lose five of their last six matches. However, for the CST, the issue remains the lack of a cohesive identity.
"Yet four years on, there is still no sufficiently clear or convincing explanation of how that plan delivers sustained success while preserving a recognisable Chelsea identity," the letter continued. "The vision remains unclear, its execution inconsistent, and its leadership insufficiently accountable. Chelsea supporters are not simply asking to win every year. They are asking to recognise the club they have always supported. At the moment, too many do not. This erosion of trust is not limited to football matters alone. It extends to how supporters experience the club."
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Multi-club model under fire
The protest planned for the Manchester United fixture will notably feature a joint effort with supporters of French side Strasbourg. Both clubs are under the BlueCo umbrella, and fans in France have also been vocal in their opposition to the multi-club ownership model. This international show of solidarity underscores the widening gap between the owners' global business ambitions and the local values of the respective fanbases.
By coordinating with Strasbourg fans, the CST aims to highlight that the issues at Chelsea are symptomatic of a wider systemic problem within the BlueCo structure. As the Blues prepare for one of their biggest home games of the season, the focus remains firmly on the directors' box and whether the ownership will provide the "clarity" and "accountability" that the supporters are now demanding.