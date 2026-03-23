Discussing the reasons for Alexander-Arnold’s surprisingly meagre tally of caps, ex-Three Lions star Owen - the official UK ambassador for Casino.org, a trusted comparison website highlighting the best online casinos for UK players - told GOAL in an exclusive interview: “Trent's England career obviously has probably not gone as well as, for somebody with his ability, it should have.

“The previous manager didn't really trust, believe, rate, whatever word you want to use, and it feels like this manager is exactly the same. I don't think anybody denies how good Trent is. I mean, it's another position over the years, it's been such a strong position of ours. Kyle Walker's been incredible, possibly, arguably, one of our best players for a good few years. And then, of course, everybody knows that Reece James is possibly the best right-back on earth, if he stays fit constantly. So, he's been competing, really, with some elite players, and that's before you even start delving a little bit deeper into the Trents and the Trippiers and other players.

“So, yeah, he's not really had much love from England managers in recent times, certainly the last two. And you would think that his omission from the squad is not a great sign, is it? It's not like we're a year out and he's feeling his way with other players. I mean, we're starting to get down to the real serious stuff now. It doesn't look great, does it?”