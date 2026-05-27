'We cannot waste a single minute' - Triple Espresso reunited at critical point, Riley Jackson backed and goalkeeper race open: Five takeaways from Emma Hayes' USWNT roster

The last time Swanson, Wilson, and Rodman shared the field was the 2024 Paris Olympic gold medal match. At that tournament, the trio combined for 10 goals, with Swanson scoring the winner in the final against Brazil. Since then, the USWNT has had pieces of Triple Espresso, but never the full shot.

Wilson returned to the roster last camp after maternity leave, while Rodman has been the lone constant for much of the post-Olympic stretch. Now Swanson is back, too, making this camp a crucial reunion for a front three that has not played together in nearly two years.

"This front three haven't been together since the Olympic gold medal match, that's a long time," Hayes told the media. "And we cannot waste a single minute. We absolutely have to put the very best players together with every opportunity that we have."

But Hayes also made clear this is not as simple as putting the trio back on the field and expecting Paris to reappear. Swanson, like Wilson last camp, is returning after maternity leave. The USWNT, meanwhile, has continued to evolve tactically.

"You have Mal, who is coming back last, and yes, she is competing and contributing to Chicago, but like Sof [Sophia Wilson] last camp, it's so important to get them into the environment to reconnect with their teammates," Hayes said. "That is only one piece though, the team's tactical developments have progressed. So we've got to get them back up to speed within that, whether it's all right, that's our language, that's our game model, that's what we do in possession, that's what we do out of possession..."

If Swanson gets minutes on June 6, it will mark 604 days since she last played for the U.S.

Hayes said she spoke with Swanson before the call-in and gave her space to decide whether she was ready to return to camp. The answer, Hayes said, was clear.

"She really feels that she's in a good place," Hayes said. "She's been ready to play, ready to contribute to her team. She really feels she's in a good rhythm now with Josie, and it's all the things that sometimes we don't really realize, like sleeping patterns, feeding patterns, you have to get all of those things right, and she knows that she's got my full support, whatever she needs to do that. And as much as I wanted to bring her in this camp, I fully respected that if that wasn't ready for that...but she was really ready."



