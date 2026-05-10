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Tottenham boast ‘best in the world’ talent that could leave in the next transfer window - with Man Utd and Liverpool ready to pounce
Van de Ven dubbed world's best defender
In an exclusive interview, Rosenthal has heaped massive praise on Micky van de Ven, suggesting the Dutch international has surpassed his peers to become the leading centre-back in the game. The 25-year-old has been a rare bright spot in a difficult campaign for Spurs, with his recovery pace and physical presence becoming hallmarks of his game in the Premier League.
"For me, this is the best defender in the world," Rosenthal told Flashscore. "He's the quickest central defender in the world, and at the end of the season I'm sure that whether Tottenham stay up or go down, the two or three biggest clubs will be looking to try and sign him."
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Transfer interest from Man Utd and Liverpool
The prospect of Van de Ven leaving north London is becoming increasingly likely if Spurs cannot guarantee top-flight football or a return to European competition. Manchester United and Liverpool are both reportedly in the market for defensive reinforcements, and Rosenthal has suggested that Van de Ven is the exact profile of player required to succeed at the highest level of the Premier League.
Rosenthal noted that speed is the most vital currency in the modern game, a trait he has championed since his days identifying young talents like Cristiano Ronaldo. "Tottenham don't have enough speed in the side," he explained. The defender's ability to cover ground makes him an ideal fit for the high-pressing systems favoured by the league's top-six contenders.
One of the pillars at Tottenham
On the same occasion, Rosenthal assessed Van de Ven as an important pillar alongside Djed Spence, James Maddison and Mohammed Kudus in the midst of a mediocre squad. "He (Roberto de Zerbi) has the main players there already; Van de Ven... Spence is important, Maddison is important, and Kudus, but there are too many mediocre players. I don't know the club's financial situation, so you hope that the big names in the squad can make an impact on the rest of the players," Rosenthal said.
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Richarlison's role in the team
Tottenham’s season has lacked notable individual performances, but Richarlison is a key figure in their attacking lineup. Since his arrival from Everton, the Brazil international has demonstrated flashes of his potential, contributing crucial goals and showing adaptability across various attacking roles. However, to elevate both his game and Tottenham’s ambitions, Richarlison must continue refining certain aspects of his play.
"He will play for Brazil, yes, and he's certainly got quality, but I wouldn't say he's a player with top quality. If you're a club that wants to be in the top six, then he needs to do more. Tottenham don't have too many strikers though, so he's an important player for them, it's obvious," concluded Rosenthal.