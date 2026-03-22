Tottenham: Vicario needs an operation but starts the match – Tudor’s decision against Nottingham Forest

Vicario is due to undergo hernia surgery, but Tudor has nevertheless decided to start him in goal. This decision was partly due to the importance of the match. The game against Nottingham Forest is, in all respects, a relegation battle, given that Tottenham are fifth from bottom with 30 points, whilst Nottingham are fourth from bottom with 29.

The manager has therefore opted to field his best goalkeeper one last time before the operation, for which the recovery time is unknown. The hope, however, is that, should Italy qualify for the World Cup, Vicario will be fit in time to be included in Gennaro Gattuso’s squad.



